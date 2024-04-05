Beloved Destiny 2 Exotic could be viable in Into the Light thanks to new buff

With Destiny 2 Into the Light on the way, a new patch will be dropping with the update next week, and one of the game’s most beloved exotic weapons might finally be able to compete in the meta.

As part of the Destiny 2 Into the Light focused TWID yesterday, Bungie announced that there would be a weapon balancing patch coming. It’s not a massive overhaul, but several exotics are seeing touchups to either help them out or rein them in.

One such weapon is the One Thousand Voices. It’s one of the game’s most iconic raid weapons, and in the past, it has dealt great Boss damage. However, its reserves are so small, that it was only ever viable for damage phases with exceptionally short durations. It’s been a little disappointing for a while.

Article continues after ad

That’s why Destiny is adding four more rounds to reserves, meaning, at base, you will be able to carry eleven shots, up from seven. That could then be extended further with reserve mods, to carry even more, really ratcheting up the Power weapon’s viability.

Article continues after ad

While four may not sound like a lot, it’s an over 50% boost in the weapons capacity. According to user Hawkmoona_Matata on Reddit, using the popular boss damage chart by TheAegisRelic, this should put the gun in line with Leviathan’s Breath.

They went on to say: “Considering Leviathan’s requires a headshot and 1KV doesn’t, it could be the new pick, especially considering the ignition also stuns unstop[able champions].”

Article continues after ad

Leviathan’s Breath isn’t the best weapon in Destiny, at least when you consider Bait and Switch rotations and various builds. However, it’s very solid on its own. If you don’t want to get into the minutiae of build crafting, it’s perhaps one of the best standalone plug-and-play boss damage weapons in the game.

If One Thousand Voices can take that spot, it’d be the return of one of Destiny 2’s most unique weapons – just make sure a buddy isn’t standing in front of you in a damage phase, lest you blow yourself up.

Article continues after ad