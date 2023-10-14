Dead by Daylight’s Halloween event adds new zones, characters and more

The Dead by Daylight universe is frightening enough at the best of times, but the return of the Halloween event that debuted last year looks set to dial up the scares.

The Haunted by Daylight timed event is returning on October 18, and it’s bringing with it several new additions to the game. A new livestream, appropriately on Friday 13th, broke down all of the major changes players can expect.

With Haunted by Daylight set to run until November 6, there is a limited amount of time to get the rewards on offer. Here’s a breakdown of everything to see, complete and collect while the event is live.

Haunted by Daylight Halloween event explained

The Haunted by Daylight event is set to return for another year

The first and most notable new feature is the addition of the Void. This new layer takes killers and potential survivors to a pocket dimension run by a mysterious figure known as The Entity. Former survivors and killers become new creatures known as Haunts. Players open portals to the Void with the aim of releasing Haunts, who in turn provide significant advantages during each round.

Players more interested in the lore of the game will also be able to delve into Tome 17: COMMITMENT. This book will open up the story of Feng Min’s past and see appearances from The Dredge, Adam Francis and Dwight Fairfield along the way.

There are also a significant number of new cosmetics to choose from. The Void collection is themed around the aesthetic of the new zone and includes Very Rare Outfits for David King, Yun-Jin Lee and Haddie Kaur. These also alter the appearances of the characters themselves, giving them glowing eyes and spikes protruding from their shoulders.

There will undoubtedly be more unannounced secrets for players to discover and unlock throughout the event. Bearing the theme of Dead by Daylight in mind, the Halloween event is a great time to jump on and try to survive the night.