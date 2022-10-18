Twitch streamer Sasha Grey is hosting a radio station in Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

A brand new radio show was teased for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Phantom Liberty, debuting popular Twitch streamer Sasha Grey as the main radio host and personality.

Cyberpunk 2077 announced its new DLC, Phantom Liberty, earlier this year. Though developers haven’t revealed an official release date yet, the team has been showcasing their creative plans for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, specifically pertaining to its soundtrack.

The game promoted its official music contest, which essentially allows the players to influence the music playing in the game – granted they make phenomenal music. And to host the contest along with an upcoming radio show in the game, they got Sasha Grey, a popular Twitch streamer and actor.

Sasha Grey is the radio show host for Cyberpunk 2077 DLC

In the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, Sasha Grey is the voice actress for Ash – the host for a new radio show: 89.7 GrowlFM. Since there are no character models showcased quite yet, all the fans have to go on for this is her event, very fitting for a radio format.

For those who don’t know, Sasha Grey is a variety Twitch streamer with more than a million followers on the platform. She’s also had a career in acting.

Cyberpunk 2077 music competition

In the video, Cyberpunk 2077 devs also stated that they’re holding an official music contest. “We’re looking for fresh music to feature in our new community radio station Growl FM — coming in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion!”

The mission for contestants is to create music inspired by the video they teased, but only 12-15 tracks will be selected.

As for the prizes and rewards, taken from the official Cyberpunk 2077 website are:

The winning 12-15 tracks will be featured on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s Growl FM independent community radio station

$3000 USD Cash Prize

Cyberpunk 2077 Goodie Bags

iZotope Elements Suite

This contest essentially grants musically gifted players the ability to directly impact the gaming experience for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, while promoting their own work to potentially millions of people.

More details regarding the rules can be found here.