GTA Online’s new anti-cheat actually has players split

GTA Online players are a bit split over the arrival of an anti-cheat on PC. However, some fans believe the difference is “night and day” already.

For years, GTA Online has had issues with cheaters and hackers. Some are worse than others, ruining players’ days and their jobs. Others are, actually, a bit helpful. They’ll spawn in cash and vehicles to protect you. Though, that can still land you in trouble.

PC players have repeatedly called for a robust anti-cheat system. However, it has taken almost a decade for those calls to be heard.

Article continues after ad

Rockstar Games finally made the move to add an anti-cheat on September 18 with the addition of BattleEye. The third-party system has had a knock-on effect on the game’s Steam Deck compatibility; however, those players are locked out.

Yet, for those players who have been able to dive into GTA Online with the anti-cheat, they’re a bit split.

Article continues after ad

“The difference is NIGHT AND DAY! For the first time in 10 years, players can come out of their fallout shelters to have genuine fun with each other,” Redditor redgroupclan said.

Article continues after ad

“Its so nice, people actually interact with each other, showing cars, taking bus tours, helping with businesses,” another added.

However, the less optimistic players didn’t waste any time chiming in. “I don’t want to be pessimistic, but we’ll see how long it’ll last,” one argued. “This is a momentary victory against the modders. There are big downsides though,” another said, claiming it “wasn’t that well thought-out by Rockstar.”

“I just got harassed and crashed by a modder during a nightclub sale, so tamper your celebrations…,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

Some players pointed out that a number of cheat providers have already cracked the anti-cheat and brought back their in-game cheat menus. If that is the case, hopefully, Rockstar get it ironed out.