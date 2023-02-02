The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 notes: Next-gen performance improvements, quest bugfixes, more

The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 update is finally here, so here’s everything we know about the latest bugfixes and game adjustments coming to the game.

Patch 4.01 for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been rolled out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The next-gen update had previously caused a number of performance issues, but the latest patch aims to improve stability across all impacted platforms.

There are also bug fixes for a number of quests that had previously hampered the progression or crashed the game entirely. While no new content has been added, The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 does make Geralt’s adventure a lot smoother.

So, before you go swinging your sword at the next bloodthirsty beast, be sure to check out everything in the 4.01 patch notes.

The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 notes

PC-specific

Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn’t working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact. Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.

Console-specific

Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset. Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles. Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.

CD Projekt RED The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 improves stability across all next-gen platforms.

Quests & gameplay (available on all platforms)

Battle Preparations – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac’h during the objective “Let Avallac’h know everything’s ready.”

– Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac’h during the objective “Let Avallac’h know everything’s ready.” Family Matters – Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri’s Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.

– Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri’s Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron. King’s Gambit – Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.

– Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle. Wine Wars: Belgaard – Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn’t be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.

– Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn’t be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration. A Dangerous Game – The armor in Caesar’s room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.

– The armor in Caesar’s room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on. Axii Puppet – Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.

– Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet. Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.

Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.

Localization (available on all platforms)

Fixed various issues with Arabic localization.

Added the localized versions of Orianna’s song “Lullaby of Woe” in Korean and Simplified Chinese.

Adjusted Priscilla’s lip-sync animation to match her voice-over in Simplified Chinese during the song “The Wolven Storm”.

So, there you have it, that’s everything in The Witcher 3 patch 4.01 update. Make sure you check out our gaming page for all the latest news and updates.