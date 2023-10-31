The director of Constantine 2 has issued an update on the proposed sequel, stating that he and star Keanu Reeves are currently “hashing out” the movie’s potential story.

John Constantine first appeared in comic book form in the mid-1980s, courtesy of creators Alan Moore, Steve Bissette, and John Totleben.

The chain-smoking ‘Hellblazer’ hailed from Liverpool on the page, worked as a detective specializing in the occult and was an immediate hit with fans.

It took a couple of decades for Constantine to move into movies, but in 2005, Keanu Reeves played a decidedly non-Scouse version of the character, for director Frances Lawrence. And now – two decades on – it looks like Constantine 2 might be happening.

Keanu Reeves currently “hashing out” Constantine 2 story

While doing promotional rounds for his forthcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, director Francis Lawrence spoke about the Constantine sequel.

“So Constantine 2 got obviously held up by the writer’s strike,” Lawrence told Gamespot. “And we had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again, because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control.

“Keanu and [screenwriter] Akiva Goldsman and I have been in meetings and have been hashing out what we think the story is going to be, and there’s more meetings of those that have to happen – the script has to be written – but really hoping that we get to do Constantine 2, and make a real rated R version of it.”

Lawrence has previously made that R certificate claim, so if it does happen, expect Constantine 2 to go hard.

What is Constantine about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the original movie: “Constantine tells the story of John Constantine, a man who has literally been to hell and back. When he teams up with skeptical policewoman Angela Dodson to solve the mysterious suicide of her twin sister, their investigation takes them through the world of demons and angels that exists just beneath the landscape of contemporary Los Angeles. Caught in a catastrophic series of otherworldly events, the two become inextricably involved and seek to find their own peace at whatever cost.”

The movie co-starred the likes of Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Djimoun Hounsou, and playing a memorable Lucifer, Peter Stormare. And it was a modest success, grossing $230 million from a reported $100 million budget.

