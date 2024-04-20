Keanu Reeves’ new airplane movie has everyone saying the same thing

Keanu Reeves’ new movie set on an airplane has some people unimpressed, especially when considering who the director is.

Not long after being announced as the voice of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Keanu Reeves is now being attached to another project: Ruben Östlund’s social satire, The Entertainment System Is Down.

The film is clearly set to be in the same vein as his other social commentary-skewed movies (such as Triangle of Sadness and The Square), taking place in a long-haul flight in which passengers are thrown into air rage-fueled chaos after the in-flight entertainment system goes down. According to Variety, Reeves is currently in talks to star in the new movie.

Article continues after ad

Reeves’ casting should be welcome news for fans, but not everyone is impressed. In fact, the announcement has many rolling their eyes at the movie’s concept, making is known that they think this is a “been there, done that” situation for Östlund.

Article continues after ad

One X user summed the general consensus up nicely on X, writing the following sarcastic post: “Ruben Östlund is making a satire about privileged society breaking down when an experience in a confined space doesn’t go as planned?????” Another added in the same vein: “Oh brother, I wonder what the social commentary in this film will be!”

Article continues after ad

One comment suggested that the idea wasn’t socially relevant, writing: “This premise was outdated with the release of the iPod video.”

“Ruben Östlund is simply addicted to trying to make a feature length film adaptation of the kind of fake deep images your 65 year old aunt Kathy loves to share on Facebook with the caption: ‘This is so sad and true, share if u agree’,” said another.

The Entertainment System is Down comes after Triangle of Sadness, which was met with great industry acclaim, winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Speaking to Variety about the upcoming project, Östlund said: “It’s going to be like a study of how human beings interact in this little laboratory that is a plane. It will look at how modern human beings are wrecked under these circumstances.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more Reeves, check out our guide to Sonic the Hedgehog 3, or find out how to watch John Wick Chapter 4.