Cyberpunk 2077 mega-resurgence overtakes Modern Warfare 2 as Steam’s top seller

Cyberpunk 2077 has hit another milestone in its second life, now topping the Steam sales charts and overtaking Modern Warfare 2 as the best selling game.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 continues to build on recent momentum, with the game now sitting as the best-selling title on Steam. On the site, Cyberpunk can be seen at the top of the list for best-selling games. This achievement is especially impressive given that the Beta for Modern Warfare 2 is currently underway for a limited-time.

At the time of writing, Cyberpunk 2077 sits at number one on Steam’s top sellers list, followed by Slime Rancher 2, Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and NBA 2K23. Excluding Cyberpunk and CoD, all other games in the top 5 section of Steam’s top sellers are new titles that have dropped at some point this past month.

Steam Cyberpunk 2077 is topping the Steam charts almost two years after it first released.

This new milestone is another example of how CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been given a second chance at success. After a failed launch riddled with bugs, the game is back and picking up momentum almost two years after it first arrived on shelves.

Just recently, the game even beat The Witcher 3’s all-time peak player count on steam. On September 24, Cyberpunk hit just under 105,000 concurrent players – overtaking The Witcher’s highest count of 103,329 that dates back three years ago. This achievement is even more impressive when one take’s into account that The Witcher 3 is developer CD Projekt Red’s most successful game to date and is considered by many to be one of the greatest games of recent years.

A big part of this resurgence is due to the recent Cyberpunk anime series that recently dropped on Netflix. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a smash hit for the streaming service and has been a leading factor in Cyberpunk 2077’s increase in players.

The first major expansion for the game – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – is set to release at some point in 2023.