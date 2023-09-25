Cyberpunk 2077 gains more active players than Starfield on Steam after 2.0 update

Cyberpunk 2077 has gained more active players than Starfield on Steam since the release of Update 2.0, as the popularity of CD Projekt RED’s action RPG continues to surge. While there has been much debate in the gaming community regarding which of the two games reigns supreme, here’s what fans and Steam numbers have to say about it.

Given the dynamic nature of the gaming industry, discussions regarding games’ relative merits are frequent. Cyberpunk 2077 and Starfield, two highly anticipated games in the past, promised players engrossing, open-world experiences in futuristic and extraterrestrial settings, respectively.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans praise the game for its complex plot, well-rounded characters, and engrossing setting. Many players feel that the game has finally delivered on its promises after the recent release of Update 2.0 and subsequent support.

On the other side, Starfield’s (check out our review here) supporters highlight Bethesda’s previous success with open-world role-playing games. Players love the game because of how much freedom they have to explore and discover as it offers them a true space adventure.

However, after the release of patch 2.0, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a greater increase in its active player count on Steam than Starfield has.

Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses Starfield in active player count on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 has gained more active players than Starfield as of September 25, 2023, as measured by Steam’s active player count.

Valve Corporation Cyberpunk 2077 gains more active players than Starfield on Steam.

The current active player count for Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam is 113,611, while the current online player count is 169,711. Starfield, on the other hand, has 73,537 active players as of today, but more online players than Cyberpunk which amounts to 187,485.

After the release of Update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077, the game climbed to the seventh position in active player count, securing the top spot for the week’s best-selling titles on Steam and pushing Starfield off to the tenth on the list.

However, only Steam purchases are included in these numbers. Considering that Starfield has more players playing it on Xbox Game Pass for free on PC and Xbox consoles, the total player tally for the Bethesda title may be higher across all platforms than that of Cyberpunk 2077.

Although the CDPR title is also available on PlayStation consoles, it will be intriguing to see which game will reign supreme among players in the coming weeks. As the Phantom Liberty expansion (check out our review) for Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on the 26th, players are eager to begin a new storyline and explore a new district.