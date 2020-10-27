 Cyberpunk 2077 players put on notice as big gameplay changes confirmed
Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:17

by Andrew Highton
CD Projekt Red has opened up on big Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay changes that happened in development, after seeing some fans were concerned it may suffer as a result. However, one developer has moved to reassure them – making a comparison to The Witcher 3. 

After being announced 8 years ago, Cyberpunk has faced an awfully long time in development. It’s not all been continuous though, serious waves only started being made after CD Projekt Red wrapped up the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3 in 2015.

During that period, Cyberpunk 2077 has slowly been revealed through various trailers and gameplay specials. But it’s only natural that things may not have necessarily made it to the final cut.

So, on Cyberpunk’s official Discord channel, the game’s Senior Level Designer publicly addressed the potential of Cyberpunk 2077 undergoing big gameplay changes.

Guns in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Guns definitely haven’t been removed and are still as prevalent as ever.

Cyberpunk 2077 dev explains situation

To reassure fans about the status of the game, one of the game’s developers – Miles Tost – has written a statement regarding the game.

Naturally, fans have been worried about the idea of material being cut and how that might impact things for launch, but he’s swiftly moved to reassure the community.

“We never had dual wielding and I have said my words on techie so often; not sure what else to say about it other than that if you unsure, please wait for reviews, check whoever you trust after it launches and get their input. Not every game is for everyone, we don’t have the power to change that, haha. No one is forcing you to buy the game day one and no one at CDPR wants you to be disappointed with a game you might not enjoy.

“Having said that, on the topic of cut features: cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game – 2 years from release.

“Of course, we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn’t end up working out well in the game with all the other features.”

The game devs have obviously had huge success with their projects in the past. You only have to look at Witcher 3 to know that, and Tost even used that franchise as an example of how things typically evolve during development.

“Witcher 3 we also cut a ton of stuff, but in the end all of it made the game better – now I understand, this is disappointing for everyone when it happens and also difficult to understand without all the context of development environment, but in this case I just kindly ask you for your trust. Just look at stories of so many other games you might enjoy.”

What it means for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 comes out this November.

Game development pretty much equates to that of film development, where plenty of film footage ends up on the cutting room floor. It makes sense that not every feature was going to make it into the final game.

A potentially risky comment was suggesting that people wait for reviews before buying the game. But the game has already gone gold anyway, which shows the dedication to the game already. So, perhaps CD Projekt Red isn’t too afraid of that. In general terms, cut content – here and there – won’t make a huge difference to the direction or execution of a AAA game.

We will find out more as we approach that November 19 launch date, but it’s good to see developers take such a transparent approach with the community it seeks to build.

All 4 fashion styles coming to Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 27/Oct/2020 15:24 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 15:28

by James Busby
Fashion plays a big part in everyday life in Cyberpunk 2077. It defines who you are and where you’re from, so you’ll want to kit your character out with the styles that suit you. 

Cyberpunk 2077 offers all kinds of customization options that help you create the perfect character. There are certain lifepaths that dictate your world views, classes that impact your playstyle, and cyberware that give you unique abilities and combat options.

CD Projekt Red has certainly poured a lot of time and effort into its character creation, so it’s only right that you look the part. After all, Night City is a big place that is filled with even bigger personalities. 

The four Cyberpunk styles are deeply rooted in Night City’s history and culture. These stylistic design choices can be found in everything from cars, guns, implants, and clothes. Fashion plays a massive part in your journey through the neon-soaked streets. In order to help you unleash your inner fashionista, we’ve outlined Cyberpunk 2077 four fashion styles in our guide below. 

Kitsch

Cyberpunk Kitsch
CD Projekt RED
Kitsch is all about bright colors and big personalities.

With their bright neon hair, fluorescent jackets, and illuminated tattoos, those who adorn the Kitsch style care not for functionality. Anarchy and rebellion are this group’s motto. Unlike the grey imposing buildings that make up Night City’s Corporate sectors, Kitsch prefers to brighten up the mood.

Unlike the other Cyberpunk 2077 styles, Kitsch rebels against the dark, dystopian world around them.

Every piece of clothing is a middle finger to the “necessity over style” that was popularized by Entropism. Instead, Kitsch is all about drawing as much attention to oneself as possible. These guys like to party and they love to show off their style. If you wish to do the same, then the Kitsch style is the way to go. 

Entropism

Cyberpunk 2077 Entropism
CD Projekt RED
Functionality and practicality is the Entropism way.

Entropism was born out of the stock market crash when the Fourth Corporate War broke out. Widespread poverty hit Neon City and many of its inhabitants struggled to make a living. As a result, many of the city’s residents turned to practical apparel that was more functional in their design.

There are no bright colors, crazy hairdos, and unwieldy cybernetics to be found here.

This kind of style is usually found in areas in and around Night that can’t afford to modernize. Entropism dictates that everything from cars, clothes, cybernetics, and buildings are kept incredibly basic. This helps to keep costs low and functionality high. After all, getting the job done, no matter how, is all that matters. 

Neo-Militarism

Neo-Militarism
CD Projekt RED
Neo-Militarism is all about flexing your power and social status.

Deadly elegance without ostentation.

This is what makes up Cyberpunk’s Neo-Militarism style. Neo-Militarism is usually found in wealthier parts of Night City and its bold, dark colours are designed to intimidate those beneath them. Power is everything and you must show this status at all times. From the sleek no-nonsense outfits to the high-tech, minimalist buildings – Neo-Militarism is all about flexing your authority and wealth. 

Those that choose the Corporate Lifepath will know all too well how truly terrifying Cyberpunk’s most powerful people can be. Just because you dress the part, doesn’t mean you’ll be safe from Night City’s most notorious inhabitants. Substance over style is the Neo-Militarism way. 

Neo-Kitsch

Cyberpunk 2077 Neo-Kitsch
CD Projekt RED
Celebrities use Neo-Kitsch to show off their worth.

A subcategory of Cyberpunk’s ever-popular Kitsch style, Neo-Kitsch is for Night City’s ultra-rich figures. Celebrities, braindance stars, business magnates, heirs to corporate fortunes and corporate executives all use Neo-Kitsch to display their wealth. While the style shares the same color palette of its predecessor, Neo-Kitsch provides a much higher quality to its clothing. 

Certain models and celebrities are even known to incorporate chrome that gives their body a metallic appearance. Unlike the other Cyberpunk styles, Neo-Kitch’s cars and buildings incorporate wood and marble into their architecture. Style and substance is the motto here. 

Make sure you stay updated with all the latest Cyberpunk 2077 news and guides right here, at Dexerto.