Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Game Director also overseeing sequel

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s Game Director, Gabriel Amatangelo, will once more take the helm for the sequel project.

An industry veteran who dedicated 10 years to EA, half of which were spent at BioWare, Gabe Amatangelo joined CD Projekt Red in 2020.

Amid Cyberpunk’s tumultous launch, the studio appointed Amatangelo to the role of Game Director after Adam Badowski stepped down from the assignment.

Notably, Amatangelo has since led Cyberpunk 2077 through its most significant updates and helmed the production of Phantom Liberty. The developer isn’t taking a leave of absence from Night City anytime soon, either.

Cyberpunk 2077’s DLC Director confirms his return for the sequel

In an interview with Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier about the upcoming expansion, Gabe Amatangelo confirmed CDPR has entrusted him to head up the next Cyberpunk installment.

It seems a shrewd choice on the part of the studio, given that Amatangelo spearheaded Cyberpunk 2077’s game-changing 1.5 update.

The strenghts of the Game Director’s leadership will likely feel most evident once the Phantom Liberty DLC drops in September, though.

Next to nothing is known about the Cyberpunk 2077 follow-up at this time, barring a codename – Project Orion. CD Projekt Red initially teased the sequel in an October 2022 Strategy Update; this same update confirmed the existence of several other Witcher-branded titles, as well.

The studio noted in a Q1 2023 report that Project Orion remains in the “initial research” phase. Thus, it won’t see the light of day anytime soon.

Regardless, fans of sci-fi RPG have plenty to look forward to in the months ahead. The Phantom Liberty expansion arrives in September packed with new story content and a host of previously unseen features.

Better still, the gameplay-related additions – such as modified skill trees and improved police AI – will be free for all, irrespective of a DLC purchase.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty releases on September 26 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.