Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to be helmed by game-saving Phantom Liberty team

Cyberpunk 2077 was completely turned around by the Phantom Liberty DLC. CD Projekt RED has revealed that the same development team that rescued the game with the expansion will design the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

Cyberpunk 2077’s long road to redemption seems to have reached its end following the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC. These recent changes to the game have seen a massive spike in players returning and trying the game for the first time.

The latest version of Cyberpunk 2077 has proven so enjoyable, even a former naysayer like Asmongold is impressed with it. The change in perception around the title has even allowed CD Projekt RED to commit to a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project.

Following the reveal of the planned live-action work, CD Projekt’s Chief Creative Officer Adam Badowski also discussed the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. According to VGC, he announced the developers behind Phantom Liberty would head up the next Cyberpunk installment during an investor presentation.

CD Projekt It’s hard to imagine a Cyberpunk game without Keanu Reeve’s Johnny Silverhand.

The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is still in early development

Very little is known about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel other than its designated codename Project Orion. Although it sounds like a thoroughly thought-out doomsday plot, Project Orion is likely still a while off according to reports.

“This project (Cyberpunk 2077 sequel) is on a conceptual design level right now, and it’s going to be designed by a team of veterans who were responsible for fine-tuning Cyberpunk 2077 and designing Phantom Liberty,” Badowski explained to investors.

“We’re going to work out of North America, Vancouver and Boston locations, team leadership are already there. Late in 2024, we’re going to work with teams comprising several dozen people, while as a target, half of the developers are going to work out of the northern US and the other half out of Poland.”

In the same presentation, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has cleared 25 million sales. According to Kiciński, this means that Cyberpunk 2077 is selling “far faster” than The Witcher 3 did after its release.

CD Projekt Red We’ve had Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba, who will be the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel’s celebrity companion?

With the now solid foundation of a repaired game to work from, optimism about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is understandable. Even despite this, it may take some convincing on the part of CD Projekt RED.

While reception for the latest iteration of Cyberpunk 2077 is largely positive, it may still take some time to forget the initially flawed launch product. We’ve taken the time to collate everything we know about the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel for the positively predisposed.