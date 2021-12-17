 "Vitality Got Lemons, They Made Lemonade!" Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto
“Vitality Got Lemons, They Made Lemonade!” Richard Lewis Reacts

Published: 17/Dec/2021 4:45 Updated: 17/Dec/2021 4:37

by Andrew Amos
Team Vitality won IEM Winter 2021 “against the odds”, in Richard Lewis’ words, setting themselves up for a good 2022. On Pop Flash, Lewis said the squad has turned things around after the Stockholm Major, and have a real shot at the BLAST Premier World Final.

After a disappointing Stockholm Major and roster changes revealed for 2022, Vitality were on the downtrend. However, a surprise win at IEM Winter 2021 has put life into the French side as the CS:GO calendar winds down for the year.

Having already taken down Astralis and G2 Esports, Team Vitality are primed to cause a potential upset against CIS powerhouses Gambit Esports and NAVI at the BLAST Premier World Final ⁠— a send-off the French squad has earned ahead of their 2022 reshuffle.

