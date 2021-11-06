Vitality reportedly plotting shock move for Astralis CS trio

According to a report by 1pv.fr, Danny ‘zonic’ Sørensen, Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif, and Peter ‘dupreeh’ Rasmussen will be the next additions to Team Vitality’s CS:GO roster.

Following Astralis’ addition of k0nfig, blameF and ave to their roster – replacing Magisk, dupreeh, and zonic – the three are supposedly set to join Team Vitality upon the expiry of their contracts with the Danish org at the end of the year.

The three Astralis members have played an integral part of the organization since its inception, widely considered the most dominant lineup in CS:GO history, with zonic’s and dupreeh’s arrival in 2016, and Magisk’s arrival two years later in 2018.

However, it appears to be the end of an era as the Danish players and coach will be joining the French organization Team Vitality after Astralis’ upsetting early exit from the PGL 2021 major.

As per 1pv.fr’s report, Vitality will be parting ways with Richard ‘shox’ Papillon, Jayson ‘Kyojin’ Nguyen Van, and Rémy ‘XTQZZZ’ Quoniam to make room for the new arrivals Magisk, dupreeh, and zonic.

With the history of the Danish players – winning multiple Majors – Vitality looks to be preparing to take the Counter-Strike scene by storm in 2022.

Vitality’s 2022 CS:GO Roster: