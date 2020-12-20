Twistzz leaves Team Liquid with FalleN set to replace him

IEM’s Global Challenge is underway, with eight of Counter-Strike’s finest all competing for the lion’s share of $500,000. Here’s everything you need to stay updated.
- Astralis shut down Liquid on Dust 2 16-10 to take the Global Challenge championship.
- The Danes survive a Liquid comeback again to take Overpass 16-11.
- Astralis resist a late Liquid fightback to take Inferno 16-11.
IEM Global Challenge 2020: Brackets, schedule & results
Results & recaps
Day 1 — Tuesday, December 15
|Group A Opening Match
|Vitality 1-2 BIG
|3am
|6am
|11am
|Group A Opening Match
|Astralis 2-0 Complexity
|6:30am
|9:30am
|2:30pm
|Group B Opening Match
|Na’Vi 2-0 FURIA
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
BIG upset Vitality, Astralis & Na’Vi cruise through
Better late than never! Plenty wrote off BIG heading into IEM Global Challenge, seeing them as nothing more than Chaos’ replacement, but the Germans came to play. Despite Vitality’s convincing win on their map pick of Inferno (16-7), a 19-17 win on Vertigo and 16-13 win on Nuke was enough to edge past the world number ones.
It was business as usual for Astralis and Na’Vi, who swept their way past Complexity and Na’Vi to put them one step closer to the Playoffs.
Day 2 — Wednesday, December 16
|Group B Opening Match
|Liquid 2-0 Heroic
|3am
|6am
|11am
|Group A Elimination Match
|Vitality 2-0 Complexity
|6:30am
|9:30am
|2:30pm
|Group A Winners’ Match
|BIG 2-0 Astralis
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
BIG clinch Playoff berth, Vitality & Liquid win big
The day started off with cool, calm, and collected performance from Team Liquid, who wrestled a 2-0 victory vs Heroic — 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke. Vitality made up for their shock day one loss with a dismantling of Complexity, taking Nuke 16-9 before dominating Dust2 16-3.
The tournament’s first Playoff clincher match went the way of BIG, who etched out a key overtime victory on Vertigo (22-19), before making a comeback on Dust 2 to take the map 16-10.
Day 3 — Thursday, December 17
|Group B Elimination Match
|FURIA 2-1 Heroic
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Group B Winners’ Match
|Navi 2-0 Liquid
|11:30am
|2:30pm
|7:30pm
FURIA finish strong against Heroic; s1mple pushes Navi over Team Liquid
The Brazilian band of FURIA’s lineup weathered the storm against Heroic. The Danish side managed to keep the first two games highly competitive, sending Nuke into Triple OT to pull out a win 25-22. But that would be all they accomplished in the series, as FURIA locked their place in the Group B decider match with an emphatic performance on Vertigo 16-4, sending Heroic packing.
Navi advance to the IEM Global Challenge playoffs with a win over Team Liquid. After the matchup, s1mple said it felt good to beat Team Liquid since the Americans had their number in 2019. While it was teammate Perfecto who clutched up time and again on map 1, s1mple closed out the series with his AWP on Nuke.
Day 4 — Friday, December 18
|Group A Decider Match
|Vitality 1-2 Astralis
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Group B Decider Match
|FURIA 0-2 Team Liquid
|10:30am
|1:30pm
|6:30pm
Team Liquid dominates FURIA while Astralis take down Team Vitality for Playoff spots
To start off the day the world’s number two team (Astralis) took down the top dogs of Team Vitality to secure their Playoff spot. Even though Misutaaa gave us a strong showing out of the gate, gla1ve and the boys of Astralis were able to shrug off losing one map and went on to win 2-1.
FURIA was looking to continue their recent success against Team Liquid for the fourth and final Playoff spot, but it just wasn’t meant to be. EliGE and the rest of Liquid didn’t fall for any of their tactics and took it 2-0.
This set us all up for the Playoffs on December 5, with BIG taking on Team Liquid, and Na’Vi looking to stay alive against Astralis.
Day 5 — Saturday, December 19
|Semi-final 1
|NaVi 1-2 Astralis
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Semi-final 2
|Team Liquid 2-0 BIG
|10:30am
|1:30pm
|6:30pm
Team Liquid flies past BIG as Astralis pulls one off against Natus Vincere
Semifinal Saturday got off to a rocking start with s1mple and the rest of Na’Vi taking on Astralis. Even though they put up a fight, taking Nuke, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Danish powerhouse, who punched their ticket to the Final with a 16-11 win on Train.
Team Liquid certainly seemed to be back in full form during their 2-0 win over BIG, who simply weren’t able to keep up. Even though Liquid player Stewie2k experienced mouse issues midway through the series, not even those technical difficulties seemed to slow them down.
This has all led to a Grand Finals showdown between the top dogs Astralis, and a Team Liquid who are looking to reestablish themselves and end the year on a high note.
Day 6 — Sunday, December 20
|Grand Final
|Astralis 3-0 Team Liquid
|8am
|11am
|4pm
Team Liquid runs out of gas, Astralis re-establish themselves to end out 2020
To start off the Global Challange Grand Final, Team Liquid certainly seemed like they would be able to make things interesting against Astralis, going on a late run during Inferno that seemed to show they had some fight.
On Overpass though, almost the exact same thing happened and the scoreline again read 16-11, despite another late run. Come Dust 2, Astralis would move to sweep the leg and it was clear Team Liquid were just unable to keep up, falling 16-10.
It’s not as though this championship was simply given away though, device, dupreeh, and the rest of the Danish crew have established themselves without a doubt as one of the top teams in Europe, if not the world, headed into 2020.
IEM Global Challenge 2020: Teams & players
Teams are divided into two groups. The top two from each group will qualify to Saturday’s semi-finals. Here’s the teams and players competing.
|Team Vitality — apEX, shox, RpK, misutaaa, ZywOo, Nivera, XTQZZZ [C]
|Heroic — stavn, b0RUP, cadiaN, TeSeS, niko
|Complexity — blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, JKS, ottoNd, keita [C]
|FURIA — arT, yuurih, VINI, KSCERATO, HEN1
|Astralis — device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic [C]
|Natus Vincere — flamie, s1mple, electronic, BoombI4, Perfecto, B1ad3 [C]
|BIG — tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, tow b [C]
|Team Liquid — EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, moses [C]
IEM Global Challenge 2020: Final placements
Check back in as the action unfolds to see how teams finished! Below is a summary of corresponding prize money and BLAST points!
|1
|TBD
|$200,000
|3000
|2
|TBD
|$100,000
|1500
|3-4
|BIG
|$50,000
|938
|Natus Vincere
|5-6
|Team Vitality
|$30,000
|375
|FURIA
|7-8
|Heroic
|$20,000
|188
|Complexity