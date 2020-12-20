Twistzz leaves Team Liquid with FalleN set to replace him

IEM’s Global Challenge is underway, with eight of Counter-Strike’s finest all competing for the lion’s share of $500,000. Here’s everything you need to stay updated.

Astralis shut down Liquid on Dust 2 16-10 to take the Global Challenge championship.

The Danes survive a Liquid comeback again to take Overpass 16-11.

Astralis resist a late Liquid fightback to take Inferno 16-11.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Stream

The IEM Global Challenge 2020 is being streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Brackets, schedule & results

Results & recaps

Day 1 — Tuesday, December 15

Round Game PT ET GMT Group A Opening Match Vitality 1-2 BIG 3am 6am 11am Group A Opening Match Astralis 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm Group B Opening Match Na’Vi 2-0 FURIA 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG upset Vitality, Astralis & Na’Vi cruise through

Better late than never! Plenty wrote off BIG heading into IEM Global Challenge, seeing them as nothing more than Chaos’ replacement, but the Germans came to play. Despite Vitality’s convincing win on their map pick of Inferno (16-7), a 19-17 win on Vertigo and 16-13 win on Nuke was enough to edge past the world number ones.

It was business as usual for Astralis and Na’Vi, who swept their way past Complexity and Na’Vi to put them one step closer to the Playoffs.

Day 2 — Wednesday, December 16

Round Game PT ET GMT Group B Opening Match Liquid 2-0 Heroic 3am 6am 11am Group A Elimination Match Vitality 2-0 Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm Group A Winners’ Match BIG 2-0 Astralis 10am 1pm 6pm

BIG clinch Playoff berth, Vitality & Liquid win big

The day started off with cool, calm, and collected performance from Team Liquid, who wrestled a 2-0 victory vs Heroic — 16-11 on Inferno and 16-14 on Nuke. Vitality made up for their shock day one loss with a dismantling of Complexity, taking Nuke 16-9 before dominating Dust2 16-3.

The tournament’s first Playoff clincher match went the way of BIG, who etched out a key overtime victory on Vertigo (22-19), before making a comeback on Dust 2 to take the map 16-10.

Day 3 — Thursday, December 17

Round Game PT ET GMT Group B Elimination Match FURIA 2-1 Heroic 7am 10am 3pm Group B Winners’ Match Navi 2-0 Liquid 11:30am 2:30pm 7:30pm

FURIA finish strong against Heroic; s1mple pushes Navi over Team Liquid

The Brazilian band of FURIA’s lineup weathered the storm against Heroic. The Danish side managed to keep the first two games highly competitive, sending Nuke into Triple OT to pull out a win 25-22. But that would be all they accomplished in the series, as FURIA locked their place in the Group B decider match with an emphatic performance on Vertigo 16-4, sending Heroic packing.

Navi advance to the IEM Global Challenge playoffs with a win over Team Liquid. After the matchup, s1mple said it felt good to beat Team Liquid since the Americans had their number in 2019. While it was teammate Perfecto who clutched up time and again on map 1, s1mple closed out the series with his AWP on Nuke.

Day 4 — Friday, December 18

Round Game PT ET GMT Group A Decider Match Vitality 1-2 Astralis 7am 10am 3pm Group B Decider Match FURIA 0-2 Team Liquid 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Team Liquid dominates FURIA while Astralis take down Team Vitality for Playoff spots

To start off the day the world’s number two team (Astralis) took down the top dogs of Team Vitality to secure their Playoff spot. Even though Misutaaa gave us a strong showing out of the gate, gla1ve and the boys of Astralis were able to shrug off losing one map and went on to win 2-1.

FURIA was looking to continue their recent success against Team Liquid for the fourth and final Playoff spot, but it just wasn’t meant to be. EliGE and the rest of Liquid didn’t fall for any of their tactics and took it 2-0.

This set us all up for the Playoffs on December 5, with BIG taking on Team Liquid, and Na’Vi looking to stay alive against Astralis.

"He's fallen off a cliff, so when he turns up, Liquid wins series." Are @TeamLiquid back? @RLewisReports says their success relies on @Twistzz finding his best form again. They play vs BIG now at #IEM Global Challenge: https://t.co/dayB44Vhpq pic.twitter.com/ljRS9FRPHu — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) December 19, 2020

Day 5 — Saturday, December 19

Round Game PT ET GMT Semi-final 1 NaVi 1-2 Astralis 7am 10am 3pm Semi-final 2 Team Liquid 2-0 BIG 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Team Liquid flies past BIG as Astralis pulls one off against Natus Vincere

Semifinal Saturday got off to a rocking start with s1mple and the rest of Na’Vi taking on Astralis. Even though they put up a fight, taking Nuke, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Danish powerhouse, who punched their ticket to the Final with a 16-11 win on Train.

Team Liquid certainly seemed to be back in full form during their 2-0 win over BIG, who simply weren’t able to keep up. Even though Liquid player Stewie2k experienced mouse issues midway through the series, not even those technical difficulties seemed to slow them down.

This has all led to a Grand Finals showdown between the top dogs Astralis, and a Team Liquid who are looking to reestablish themselves and end the year on a high note.

Day 6 — Sunday, December 20

Round Game PT ET GMT Grand Final Astralis 3-0 Team Liquid 8am 11am 4pm

Team Liquid runs out of gas, Astralis re-establish themselves to end out 2020

To start off the Global Challange Grand Final, Team Liquid certainly seemed like they would be able to make things interesting against Astralis, going on a late run during Inferno that seemed to show they had some fight.

On Overpass though, almost the exact same thing happened and the scoreline again read 16-11, despite another late run. Come Dust 2, Astralis would move to sweep the leg and it was clear Team Liquid were just unable to keep up, falling 16-10.

It’s not as though this championship was simply given away though, device, dupreeh, and the rest of the Danish crew have established themselves without a doubt as one of the top teams in Europe, if not the world, headed into 2020.

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Teams & players

Teams are divided into two groups. The top two from each group will qualify to Saturday’s semi-finals. Here’s the teams and players competing.

Check out the best players to watch during the event.

Group A Group B Team Vitality — apEX, shox, RpK, misutaaa, ZywOo, Nivera, XTQZZZ [C] Heroic — stavn, b0RUP, cadiaN, TeSeS, niko Complexity — blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, JKS, ottoNd, keita [C] FURIA — arT, yuurih, VINI, KSCERATO, HEN1 Astralis — device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, zonic [C] Natus Vincere — flamie, s1mple, electronic, BoombI4, Perfecto, B1ad3 [C] BIG — tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to, tow b [C] Team Liquid — EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Stewie2k, Grim, moses [C]

IEM Global Challenge 2020: Final placements

Check back in as the action unfolds to see how teams finished! Below is a summary of corresponding prize money and BLAST points!