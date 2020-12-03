How to watch IEM Global Challenge 2020: stream, teams, schedule

CS:GO is back on LAN, baby. The IEM Global Challenge 2020 marks the long-awaited return to offline events, and we’ve got all you need to know about the huge eight-team tournament right here.
CS:GO hasn’t had a big LAN since the IEM Katowice Major back in February 2020. The Rio Major was postponed again and again, before inevitably being cancelled due to the current global situation.
However, after months of waiting, a safe LAN is now on the menu, and it feels like Counter-Strike is back. The IEM Global Challenge features eight of the best teams from NA and Europe, duking it out over a huge $500,000 prize pool.
If you were doubting the results of the online era, and want to define a true champion of CS:GO in 2020 on LAN, this is one event you won’t want to miss.
IEM Global Challenge 2020 stream
The IEM Global Challenge 2020 will be streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.
IEM Global Challenge 2020 teams
Eight teams from across the globe have descended on Europe for the IEM Global Challenge 2020. While there won’t be any crowds, the promise of LAN action is tantalizing enough for most fans watching along at home.
The usual suspects have climbed their way to the top, including world number one Vitality, 2020 breakout stars Heroic, and four-time Major winners Astralis.
That doesn’t mean there’s not new talent to keep your eyes out for. FURIA has had a stellar 2020 over in North America, and will be looking to prove that Brazilians have a team to rally behind come 2021. Chaos will also be looking to go out with a bang, after the organization announced they will be pulling out of CS:GO after the event.
|Group A
|Group B
|Team Vitality
|Heroic
|Complexity
|FURIA
|Astralis
|Natus Vincere
|Chaos
|Team Liquid
IEM Global Challenge 2020 schedule & results
Tuesday, December 15
|Group
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Opening Match
|Chaos vs Vitality
|3am
|6am
|11am
|Group A Opening Match
|Astralis vs Complexity
|6:30am
|9:30am
|2:30pm
|Group B Opening Match
|Na’Vi vs FURIA
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
Wednesday, December 16
|Group
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Opening Match
|Liquid vs Heroic
|3am
|6am
|11am
|Group A Elimination Match
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30am
|9:30am
|2:30pm
|Group A Winners’ Match
|TBD vs TBD
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
Thursday, December 17
|Group
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Elimination Match
|TBD vs TBD
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Group B Winners’ Match
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30am
|1:30pm
|6:30pm
Friday, December 18
|Group
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Decider Match
|TBD vs TBD
|7am
|10am
|3pm
|Group B Decider Match
|TBD vs TBD
|10:30am
|1:30pm
|6:30pm
Saturday, December 19
|Match
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semifinal 1
|TBD vs TBD
|6:30am
|9:30am
|2:30pm
|Semifinal 2
|TBD vs TBD
|10am
|1pm
|6pm
Sunday, December 20
|Match
|Game
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8am
|11am
|4pm
IEM Global Challenge 2020 final placements
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|BLAST Points
|1
|TBD
|$200,000
|3000
|2
|TBD
|$100,000
|1500
|3-4
|TBD
|$50,000
|938
|3-4
|TBD
|$50,000
|938
|5-6
|TBD
|$30,000
|375
|5-6
|TBD
|$30,000
|375
|7-8
|TBD
|$20,000
|188
|7-8
|TBD
|$20,000
|188