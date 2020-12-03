Logo
How to watch IEM Global Challenge 2020: stream, teams, schedule

Published: 3/Dec/2020 1:52

by Andrew Amos
IEM Global Challenge 2020 header
ESL / IEM

IEM

CS:GO is back on LAN, baby. The IEM Global Challenge 2020 marks the long-awaited return to offline events, and we’ve got all you need to know about the huge eight-team tournament right here.

CS:GO hasn’t had a big LAN since the IEM Katowice Major back in February 2020. The Rio Major was postponed again and again, before inevitably being cancelled due to the current global situation.

However, after months of waiting, a safe LAN is now on the menu, and it feels like Counter-Strike is back. The IEM Global Challenge features eight of the best teams from NA and Europe, duking it out over a huge $500,000 prize pool.

If you were doubting the results of the online era, and want to define a true champion of CS:GO in 2020 on LAN, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

IEM Global Challenge 2020 stream

The IEM Global Challenge 2020 will be streamed live on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

IEM Global Challenge 2020 teams

Eight teams from across the globe have descended on Europe for the IEM Global Challenge 2020. While there won’t be any crowds, the promise of LAN action is tantalizing enough for most fans watching along at home.

The usual suspects have climbed their way to the top, including world number one Vitality, 2020 breakout stars Heroic, and four-time Major winners Astralis.

That doesn’t mean there’s not new talent to keep your eyes out for. FURIA has had a stellar 2020 over in North America, and will be looking to prove that Brazilians have a team to rally behind come 2021. Chaos will also be looking to go out with a bang, after the organization announced they will be pulling out of CS:GO after the event.

Group A Group B
Team Vitality Heroic
Complexity FURIA
Astralis Natus Vincere
Chaos Team Liquid

IEM Global Challenge 2020 schedule & results

Tuesday, December 15

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Match Chaos vs Vitality 3am 6am 11am
Group A Opening Match Astralis vs Complexity 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group B Opening Match Na’Vi vs FURIA 10am 1pm 6pm

Wednesday, December 16

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Match Liquid vs Heroic 3am 6am 11am
Group A Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Group A Winners’ Match TBD vs TBD 10am 1pm 6pm

Thursday, December 17

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group B Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Winners’ Match TBD vs TBD 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, December 18

Group Game PT ET GMT
Group A Decider Match TBD vs TBD 7am 10am 3pm
Group B Decider Match TBD vs TBD 10:30am 1:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, December 19

Match Game PT ET GMT
Semifinal 1 TBD vs TBD 6:30am 9:30am 2:30pm
Semifinal 2 TBD vs TBD 10am 1pm 6pm

Sunday, December 20

Match Game PT ET GMT
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8am 11am 4pm

IEM Global Challenge 2020 final placements

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) BLAST Points
1 TBD $200,000 3000
2 TBD $100,000 1500
3-4 TBD $50,000 938
3-4 TBD $50,000 938
5-6 TBD $30,000 375
5-6 TBD $30,000 375
7-8 TBD $20,000 188
7-8 TBD $20,000 188
Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.