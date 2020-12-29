Stewie2K’s high school classmate goes viral on TikTok after exposing CSGO star’s yearbook photo

TikTok user ‘aristokat’ is enjoying some notoriety on the platform after posting a video showcasing the old high school yearbook photo of CS:GO superstar Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip.

It’s always fun when someone who knew a big-name content creator or esports athlete from their younger days pops up on social media with a video or picture of them that nobody had seen before.

The latest to experience this is Stewie2K, and not many are bigger in the world of competitive CS:GO than the Team Liquid captain. Turns out, someone he went to high school with him caught wind of the fact that he’s a huge esports star and decided to do a bit of harmless exposing.

Aristokat, as she goes by on TikTok, posted a clip of her going through their old high school yearbook and showing a younger version of Yip as she flipped through the pages.

As the user demonstrates at the beginning of the video, the TikTok was part of a trend that’s been very popular on social media, where people are posting about their high school’s alumni that ended up becoming famous.

What’s more, Aristokat’s post has certainly gone viral at this point – amassing over 1.1 million views, 171,000 likes, and nearly 3,000 comments.

That’s a fairly large chunk of the total 900k likes she’s gotten on all of her TikToks combined, so it certainly doesn’t hurt to have known someone who made it big-time, especially on social media.

At this point, it’s not clear whether or not Stewie2K is aware of this video’s existence, or the fact that it’s gone viral, as he hasn’t responded to it publicly. If he has seen it, he probably cracked a smile, seeing as it’s harmless.

Several months ago, the Call of Duty League’s Atlanta FaZe star, Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr, went through a similar experience when someone from his high school posted the same type of video. That too went viral, totalling over 1.8 million views.

Now we just have to wait and see which popular content creator or esports figure is next in line to be “exposed” in this way.