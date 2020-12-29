Small Twitch streamers in shock after CouRage sends huge donations unexpectedly

It’s always good to give a little back, especially when it’s for a great cause. That’s why it was so amazing to see content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop give away $50,000 to small charity streamers. Their reactions were incredible and it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Whether it’s on YouTube, Twitch, or any other platform, streaming is a great way to earn money for charity. It allows communities to rally together to reach a specific goal and spread awareness for good causes.

These charity streams often rely on the generosity of the audience and a lot of the time, the streamer themselves. So any donations, particularly to creators with a smaller community, mean so much in helping reach their goal.

Well, CouRage decided he would help some of these streamers hit their target by donating $5,000 to 10 separate charity streams.

CouRage makes huge donations to charity streamers

It never gets old seeing unsuspecting streamers get huge donations, especially when the money is going to a great cause they’re passionate about. As CouRage gifted $50,000 in total, it’s fair to say there were plenty of amazing reactions.

Every single donation is worth watching in the video but streamer CephasRed VS was a particular highlight. At the time he was hosting a singing stream for charity and performing Silent Night to his viewers. He certainly wasn’t expecting a massive donation and his reaction said it all:

“Woah, what the what, Woah wait a minute what… no way wow, CouRage coming in with the $5,000.”

It was obvious Cephas was overjoyed with the donation and revealed that this was his first-ever charity stream. It’s fair to say he exceeded his goal of $200 and blew the target out of the water.

Topic starts at 0:58

CouRage’s video highlights how many great streamers there are raising money for amazing causes. It’s definitely worth watching in its entirety to see every single reaction.

It’s clear that the donations made the day of every single streamer in the video. Fingers crossed CouRage makes more of this content in the future and provides us with even more creators to check out.