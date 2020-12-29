Logo
Small Twitch streamers in shock after CouRage sends huge donations unexpectedly

Published: 29/Dec/2020 17:20

by Alex Garton
YouTube: CouRage

It’s always good to give a little back, especially when it’s for a great cause. That’s why it was so amazing to see content creator Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop give away $50,000 to small charity streamers. Their reactions were incredible and it’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Whether it’s on YouTube, Twitch, or any other platform, streaming is a great way to earn money for charity. It allows communities to rally together to reach a specific goal and spread awareness for good causes.

These charity streams often rely on the generosity of the audience and a lot of the time, the streamer themselves. So any donations, particularly to creators with a smaller community, mean so much in helping reach their goal.

Well, CouRage decided he would help some of these streamers hit their target by donating $5,000 to 10 separate charity streams.

Matt Shouse / Youtube
CouRage has over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

CouRage makes huge donations to charity streamers

It never gets old seeing unsuspecting streamers get huge donations, especially when the money is going to a great cause they’re passionate about. As CouRage gifted $50,000 in total, it’s fair to say there were plenty of amazing reactions.

Every single donation is worth watching in the video but streamer CephasRed VS was a particular highlight. At the time he was hosting a singing stream for charity and performing Silent Night to his viewers. He certainly wasn’t expecting a massive donation and his reaction said it all:

“Woah, what the what, Woah wait a minute what… no way wow, CouRage coming in with the $5,000.”

It was obvious Cephas was overjoyed with the donation and revealed that this was his first-ever charity stream. It’s fair to say he exceeded his goal of $200 and blew the target out of the water.

Topic starts at 0:58

CouRage’s video highlights how many great streamers there are raising money for amazing causes. It’s definitely worth watching in its entirety to see every single reaction.

It’s clear that the donations made the day of every single streamer in the video. Fingers crossed CouRage makes more of this content in the future and provides us with even more creators to check out.

Logan Paul explains why he ‘detests’ his old YouTube videos

Published: 29/Dec/2020 15:18

by Connor Bennett
Logan Paul on the impaulsive podcast
Logan Paul/imPaulsive Podcast

YouTube star Logan Paul has explained why he ‘detests’ his younger self and early YouTube vlogs, noting that he’s glad to have moved on from his previous experiences. 

A lot of content creators grow up in front of their audience, typically because they’ve been at it for a few years and want a reset or to change course.

For Logan Paul, he first blew up back in 2014 through Vine as a 19-year-old, before moving into YouTube full-time. On the Google-owned platform, Paul’s popularity has skyrocketed, but he hasn’t been shy of controversy – leading to time away from creating content on a few occasions. 

In recent months, he’s still made videos but they’re not as outlandish as they once were – and the 25-year-old has explained why he’s moved away from his old self, explaining that he detests how he once acted on YouTube. 

Youtube/Logan Paul
Logan Paul has over 22 million subscribers on Youtube.

The popular YouTuber was taking part in the ‘Post a photo of’ trend on Instagram when someone asked him to post a photo of himself from 2017 where he would post daily vlogs on YouTube, as well as some more outrageous videos.

Logan obliged but tagged the photo of himself holding some cash with a caption, saying that he’s learned so much from the phase – even adding that he hated how it changed him. “Posting this because I detest this version of myself,” he said. 

“I cringe at my old videos and hate that I let money and fame turn me into an intolerable asshole. I acknowledge this phase as a benchmark of youth and my journey, but glad it’s over and I learned as much as I did from it.”

Screenshot of Logan Paul's instagram post about his old self.
Instagram: Logan Paul
The YouTuber posted the photo on Instagram.

Unlike some of his fellow YouTubers, Logan hasn’t scrubbed his channel clean of anything he’s moved away from doing.

Instead, he’s seemingly using it as a lesson to himself and will continue to do so as he evolves further as a creator and as a person.