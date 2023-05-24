Staggering 0.3 per cent of CSGO players got a Diamond Coin for Blast Paris Major

Only 0.3 per cent of CSGO players got a Diamond Coin in their pickems for the 2023 Blast Paris Major, showing how many upsets there were in CSGO’s last Major.

When it comes closer to Major season in CSGO, one of the most important things for a CS fan to discuss and debate over is their pickems for the tournaments.

But unlike other games, CSGO rewards fans who are able to predict the group stages and playoffs winners right with coins. And depending on your picks, you can either get Bronze, Silver, Gold or Diamond, and the better you do you get the rarer coin.

Article continues after ad

However, the percentage of Diamond Coins which was earned in each Major is always indicative of how predictable a Major was. And it seemed that CSGO’s very last Major was quite the mercurial tournament.

Leetify The low percentage of Diamond Coins shows how many upsets there were at Paris

According to a blog post from Leetify, a total of 0.3 per cent of players have gotten a Diamond Coin from the Blast Paris Major. With the majority in gaining Gold coins. They decided to omit Bronze coins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, it wasn’t the lowest percentage for a major so far, with 2022’s IEM Rio only have 0.1 per cent of players with a Diamond coin. 2021’s PGL Stockholm had the most amount of Diamond Coins, with 57 per cent of players with it.

Article continues after ad

Only a select few CGSO players receive Diamond Coin for Blast Paris Major

The abysmal percentage does tell the stories of the plethora of upsets during the Paris Major. As many probably saw their Diamond Coin dreams get crushed in the Legends stage, when Major favorites like G2, Navi, Furia and Ence were eliminated.

And most did not peg underdogs like Apeks and GamerLegion to go as far as they did during the playoffs. Thinking they were going to be stopped by the likes of Team Liquid and Heroic.

Article continues after ad

So if you do have a Diamond Coin for the Paris Major pickems, you should probably showcase it proudly in your Steam inventory for somehow managing to pick everything correctly.