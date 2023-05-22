BLAST Paris Major had the third-highest viewership peak in CSGO history

The recently concluded BLAST Paris Major ranked third for the highest peak viewership of all time in CS:GO events, according to data firm Esports Charts.

The grand final of the French Major, between Vitality and GamerLegion, had a peak viewership of over 1.52 million, putting the event only behind PGL Major Stockholm 2021 (2.75 million) and PGL Major Antwerp 2022 (2.11 million) when it comes to the peak number of concurrent viewers.

The title decider was the event’s only match that cracked 1 million viewers, which can be explained by the fact that many popular teams were eliminated early. The second most-viewed match, between FaZe and NAVI, was a Legends Stage series before the arena, that knocked the latter out of the event. Five of the top matches by peak viewers in CS:GO history involve the Ukrainian team, according to Esports Charts.

The large number of upsets could help explain why the Paris Major averaged only 507,688 viewers, the lowest in the top five of the most popular CS:GO events. The previous Major, IEM Rio, had a slightly lower peak (1.43 million) but a considerably higher average (548,100).

Esports Charts has confirmed to Dexerto that its data does not include viewership from BLAST.tv, the viewing platform launched by the tournament organizer at the end of last year. BLAST has not disclosed the viewership numbers on the platform during the Major.

The grand final ended with a swift 2-0 victory for Vitality, who added their name to the long list of Major winners in CS:GO history. The next Major, scheduled only for 2024, will take place in Copenhagen and will be played in Counter-Strike 2.

