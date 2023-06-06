BLAST Premier Spring Final: Schedule, results, teams and stream

The BLAST Premier Spring Final is the final CS:GO tournament before the player break. Keep track of the schedule and all the scores here.

BLAST has partnered with Events DC and Monumental Sports & Entertainment to bring its flagship BLAST Premier CS:GO circuit to Washington, D.C. This will be BLAST’s first CS:GO competition in the United States in four years after organizing there the BLAST Pro Series stops in Miami and Los Angeles, both in 2019.

With $425,000 on the line, the event will feature four of the current top-five teams in the world, including BLAST Paris Major champions Vitality. The tournament will bring the curtain down on the event season, with the player break starting on June 12.

Viktor Funch Beck/BLAST The winner of the Spring Final will earn $200,000 and a ticket to the World Final

Below is everything you need to know about the BLAST Premier Spring Final.

BLAST Premier Spring Final: Stream

The tournament will be broadcast live on BLAST Premier’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Alternatively, CS:GO fans will be able to follow the tournament on BLAST.tv, a viewing platform that was launched last year by the tournament organizer. It was developed to improve the fans’ viewing experience through a range of “innovative features”, including live stats, interactive timelines, and polls.

BLAST Premier Spring Final: Schedule and results

The event will take place between June 7 through 11 at The Entertainment and Sports Arena, in Washington, D.C, and will feature the top six teams of the BLAST Premier Group Stage and the winners of the Showdown qualifiers in Europe and in the Americas.

The eight teams have been divided into two double-elimination groups, with the top three teams per group advancing to the single-elimination playoffs. The group winners will skip the first round of the playoffs.

BLAST Premier Spring Final Groups (June 7 — June 8)

Group A

Placement Team Record – Team Vitality – – Imperial – – G2 Esports – – Cloud9 –

Group B

Placement Team Record – Heroic – – Complexity – – FaZe – – Astralis –

Day 1: June 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Round 1 Vitality vs Imperial 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group A Round 1 G2 vs Cloud9 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Group B Round 1 Heroic vs Complexity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Group B Round 1 FaZe vs Astralis 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

Day 2: June 8

Stage Match PT ET GMT Group A Winners TBD vs TBD 7 AM 10 AM 3 PM Group A Losers TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Group B Winners TBD vs TBD 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Group B Losers TBD vs TBD 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM

BLAST Premier Spring Final Playoffs (June 9 — June 11)

Day 1: June 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Quarter-finals TBD vs TBD 1:45 PM 4:45 PM 9:45 PM

Day 2: June 10

Stage Match PT ET GMT Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Semi-finals TBD vs TBD 1:45 PM 4:45 PM 9:45 PM

Day 3: June 11

Stage Match PT ET GMT Showmatch TBD vs TBD 10 AM 1 PM 6 PM Final TBD vs TBD 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

BLAST Premier Spring Final: Teams and rosters

The event will feature some of the best CS:GO teams in the world, including the reigning Major champions, Vitality, who did not attend IEM Dallas last week.

Many fans will be disappointed with the absence of NAVI, who cannot attend the event due to visa issues. North American side Complexity will fill the vacant spot in the tournament, potentially with Aran ‘Sonic’ Groesbeek in the lineup as Håkon ‘hallzerk’ Fjærli is still trying to solve his visa problems.

Team Players Team Vitality apEX, ZywOo, dupreeh, Magisk, Spinx FaZe Clan rain, Twistzz, karrigan, broky, ropz Astralis gla1ve, dev1ce, blameF, Buzz, Altekz G2 Esports NiKo, HooXi, m0NESY, huNter-, jks Heroic stavn, cadiaN, sjuush, Jabbi, TeSeS Complexity JT, FaNg, floppy, Grim, hallzerk Imperial FalleN, boltz, VINI, chelo, JOTA Cloud9 nafany, sh1ro, Ax1Le, HObbit, buster

BLAST Premier Spring Final: Prize and standings