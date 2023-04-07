BLAST Paris CSGO Major: Schedule, qualified teams, and how to watch

The BLAST.tv Paris Major is drawing near. Here is everything you need to know about the last CS:GO Major before Counter-Strike 2 is released.

With Counter-Strike 2 set for a summer 2023 release, CS:GO will have one final Major before the new game takes over Valve’s competitive circuit in 2024. Ten years after the first CS:GO Major, in Jönköping, we’re about to enter a new era in the storied FPS franchise.

Article continues after ad

The BLAST Paris Major will be an event of many firsts. After years when the community wondered what it would be like to see a Major in BLAST’s hands, the Danish tournament organizer finally secured hosting rights to CS:GO’s most prestigious tournament.

At the same time, it will also be the first CS:GO Major hosted in France, a country that has produced a number of elite players over the years, including three two-time Major winners.

Article continues after ad

Below is everything you need to know about the Paris Major. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major: Stream

CS:GO fans will be able to follow the tournament on BLAST.tv, a viewing platform that was launched last year by the tournament organizer. It was developed to improve the viewing experience through a range of “innovative features”, including live stats, interactive timelines, and polls.

More details about alternative viewing options should be announced by BLAST in the weeks leading up to the event. There will also be a slew of community streamers hosting watch parties in multiple languages throughout the tournament.

Article continues after ad

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major: Schedule, tickets and location

The event will take place between May 8 and 21 and will follow the three-stage format that was introduced by Valve in 2018. The Accor Arena, an indoor sports arena and concert hall located in the neighborhood of Bercy, will host the Champions Stage, with tickets still available here.

It remains unclear at this point where the first two phases of the Major, the Challengers and Legends stages, will take place.

Below is the schedule for each stage of the tournament:

Article continues after ad

Challengers Stage : May 8-11

: May 8-11 Legends Stage : May 13-16

: May 13-16 Champions Stage: May 18-21

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major: Format

The Major will begin with the Challengers Stage, featuring 16 teams and a Swiss system. The early rounds will be played in a best-of-one format before the best-of-three elimination and advancement matches.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The top eight teams will progress to the Legends Stage, where they will join the top-ranked teams determined by the Regional Major Qualifiers. This phase will feature the same format as the Challengers Stage.

Only eight teams will make it to the Champions Stage, a single-elimination bracket in which every match will be played in a best-of-three format.

Article continues after ad

BLAST.tv Paris CSGO Major: Teams

The 24 teams attending the Paris Major will be determined by Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournaments in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. These qualifying events will run between April 6 and 15 in Copenhagen (Europe), Monterrey (Americas) and Ulaanbaatar (Asia-Pacific).

Due to the sheer number of teams in attendance, the Europe RMR has been split into two 16-team tournaments.

This section will be updated as teams qualify for the event.

Legends Stage:

Team Region Players NAVI Europe RMR A s1mple, electroNic, b1t, npl, Perfecto TBD Europe RMR B TBD TBD Americas RMR TBD Fnatic Europe RMR A KRIMZ, mezii, FASHR, nicoodo, roeJ TBD Europe RMR B TBD TBD Europe RMR A TBD TBD Europe RMR B TBD TBD Europe RMR A TBD

Challengers Stage: