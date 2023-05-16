s1mple has career-worst CSGO Major as NAVI crash out of BLAST Paris

NAVI legend s1mple ended the BLAST Paris Major with his lowest numbers as his team failed to reach the tournament’s playoffs.

The Ukrainian team has been sent packing in 9th-11th place after wasting two chances to reach the BLAST Paris Major following defeats to Monte and FaZe Clan.

This is the first time since PGL Major Krakow 2017 that NAVI couldn’t qualify for the playoffs of a Major. The only two other times NAVI did not make it to the playoff stage of a Major were at the first Valve-sponsored events, DreamHack Winter 2013 and EMS One Katowice 2014.

After a solid start to the tournament, s1mple’s form went off course. He posted a shocking 0.62 HLTV rating in the 0-2 loss to Monte and then finished the series against FaZe with a 1.02 rating.

With NAVI eliminated, s1mple leaves Paris with a 1.07 rating overall, the worst of his career at Majors. His previous lowest rating, from DreamHack Winter 2014, was 1.12.

Despite the setback, s1mple is still on course to end 2023 as one of the best players in the world. He is averaging a 1.19 rating this year, though he hasn’t been able to add an MVP to his collection as NAVI are still looking to end a trophyless run stretching almost 12 months.

NAVI’s next event will be the BLAST Premier Spring Final, which will take place between June 6 and 11 in Washington, D.C.

s1mple’s ratings at CSGO Majors

BLAST.tv Paris Major: 1.07

IEM Rio Major 2022: 1.18

PGL Major Antwerp 2022: 1.20

PGL Major Stockholm 2021: 1.47

StarLadder Major Berlin 2019: 1.19

IEM Katowice 2019: 1.29

FACEIT Major 2018: 1.34

ELEAGUE Major 2018: 1.23

ELEAGUE Major 2018 Challengers Stage: 1.52

PGL Major Krakow 2017: 1.34

ELEAGUE Major 2017: 1.19

ESL One Cologne 2016: 1.18

MLG Columbus 2016: 1.24

DreamHack Winter 2014: 1.12 *

Note: * HLTV.org was still using the 1.0 version of its rating in 2014.