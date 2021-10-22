PGL unveils CSGO Major rosters with some surprising names

PGL has released the full team rosters for its upcoming Stockholm Major, with big names like Jarosław ‘pashaBiceps’ Jarząbkowski and Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilyev making surprise appearances.
PGL Major Stockholm, the first Counter-Strike Major in over two years, is only a few days away, and the tournament organizers have now revealed the complete rosters submitted by the 24 attending teams.
The list includes some surprising names, most notably pashaBiceps as the substitute for Team Liquid. The Polish veteran, 33, became a streamer for the North American organization in August 2020, bringing an end to a long career that produced a Major title with Virtus.pro, from ESL Major Series One Katowice in 2014.
Advertisement
.@paszaBiceps Gaming Camp @FalleNCS pic.twitter.com/8Ma9QvxPpt
— Jake (@Stewie) October 22, 2021
Without surprise, G2 Esports and ENCE have listed benched players Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub and Aleksi ‘allu’ Jalli as substitutes for the event. But there are also cases of players subbing for teams they are not tied to: Egor ‘flamie’ Vasilyev, who recently left NAVI, will be Entropiq’s backup player, while DBL Poney player Alexandre ‘bodyy’ Pianaro is part of Vitality’s roster.
Dexerto revealed on October 21 that players who test positive for Covid-19 may be disqualified from the event. PGL explained that every team had to submit a substitute player who can replace a player in case of a positive test, citing the need to protect the “integrity of the Major”.
Advertisement
PGL Major rosters:
Legends teams
|Team
|Players
|Substitute
|Coach
|NIP
|REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, LNZ
|ztr
|THREAT
|Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin
|bodyy
|XTQZZZ
|G2 Esports
|JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
|kennyS
|maLeK
|Team Liquid
|EliGE, Stewie2K, NAF, Grim, FalleN
|pashaBiceps
|Joka
|FURIA
|yuurih, KSCERATO, arT, VINI, drop
|decenty
|tacitus
|Evil Geniuses
|Brehze, stanislaw, CeRq, oBo, MICHU
|Daps
|Daps
|NAVI
|s1mple, Perfecto, Boombl4, electronic, B1T
|B1ad3
|B1ad3
|Gambit
|sh1ro, Ax1Le, Hobbit, nafany, interz
|groove
|groove
Challengers teams
|Team
|Players
|Substitute
|Coach
|BIG
|tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, gade
|Aqua
|LEGIJA
|ENCE
|doto, snappi, Spinx, dycha, hades
|allu
|sAw
|Movistar Riders
|mopoz, ALEX, DeathZz, SunPayus, dav1g
|bladE
|bladE
|Astralis
|dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, Lucky
|Bubzkji
|zonic
|Heroic
|stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
|Xizt
|Xizt
|MOUZ
|ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter
|JDC
|mithR
|paiN Gaming
|PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, saffee
|felippe1
|felippe1
|Spirit
|sdy, chopper, mir, magixx, degster
|Patsi
|Certus
Contenders teams
|Team
|Players
|Substitute
|Coach
|CPH Flames
|roeJ, HooXi, Zyphon, Jabbi, nicoodoz
|NaToSaphiX
|Vorborg
|FaZe Clan
|rain, olofmeister, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
|innersh1ne
|innersh1ne
|GODSENT
|felps, latto, dumau, b4rtiN, TACO
|chucky
|chucky
|Virtus.pro
|Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T, qikert, buster
|dastan
|dastan
|Entropiq
|Krad, Forester, El1an, Lack1, NickelBack
|flamie
|hooch
|Sharks
|jnt, Lucaozy, zevy, pancc, realziN
|coachi
|coachi
|TYLOO
|Attacker, SLOWLY, Summer, somebody, DANK1NG
|Karsa
|Karsa
|Renegades
|Sico, aliStair, INS, Hatz, malta
|Kingfisher
|Kingfisher