PGL unveils CSGO Major rosters with some surprising names

PGL has released the full team rosters for its upcoming Stockholm Major, with big names like Jarosław ‘pashaBiceps’ Jarząbkowski and Egor ‘⁠flamie⁠’ Vasilyev making surprise appearances.

PGL Major Stockholm, the first Counter-Strike Major in over two years, is only a few days away, and the tournament organizers have now revealed the complete rosters submitted by the 24 attending teams.

The list includes some surprising names, most notably pashaBiceps as the substitute for Team Liquid. The Polish veteran, 33, became a streamer for the North American organization in August 2020, bringing an end to a long career that produced a Major title with Virtus.pro, from ESL Major Series One Katowice in 2014.

Advertisement

Without surprise, G2 Esports and ENCE have listed benched players Kenny ‘⁠kennyS⁠’ Schrub and Aleksi ‘⁠allu⁠’ Jalli as substitutes for the event. But there are also cases of players subbing for teams they are not tied to: Egor ‘⁠flamie⁠’ Vasilyev, who recently left NAVI, will be Entropiq’s backup player, while DBL Poney player Alexandre ‘⁠bodyy⁠’ Pianaro is part of Vitality’s roster.

Dexerto revealed on October 21 that players who test positive for Covid-19 may be disqualified from the event. PGL explained that every team had to submit a substitute player who can replace a player in case of a positive test, citing the need to protect the “integrity of the Major”.

Advertisement

PGL Major rosters:

Legends teams

Team Players Substitute Coach NIP REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, LNZ ztr THREAT Vitality apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin bodyy XTQZZZ G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo kennyS maLeK Team Liquid EliGE, Stewie2K, NAF, Grim, FalleN pashaBiceps Joka FURIA yuurih, KSCERATO, arT, VINI, drop decenty tacitus Evil Geniuses Brehze, stanislaw, CeRq, oBo, MICHU Daps Daps NAVI s1mple, Perfecto, Boombl4, electronic, B1T B1ad3 B1ad3 Gambit sh1ro, Ax1Le, Hobbit, nafany, interz groove groove

Challengers teams

Team Players Substitute Coach BIG tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, gade Aqua LEGIJA ENCE doto, snappi, Spinx, dycha, hades allu sAw Movistar Riders mopoz, ALEX, DeathZz, SunPayus, dav1g bladE bladE Astralis dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, Lucky Bubzkji zonic Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush Xizt Xizt MOUZ ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter JDC mithR paiN Gaming PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, saffee felippe1 felippe1 Spirit sdy, chopper, mir, magixx, degster Patsi Certus

Contenders teams