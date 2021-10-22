 PGL unveils CSGO Major rosters with some surprising names - Dexerto
PGL unveils CSGO Major rosters with some surprising names

Published: 22/Oct/2021 12:57 Updated: 22/Oct/2021 13:05

by Luís Mira
pashabiceps
Liquid

PGL Major

PGL has released the full team rosters for its upcoming Stockholm Major, with big names like Jarosław ‘pashaBiceps’ Jarząbkowski and Egor ‘⁠flamie⁠’ Vasilyev making surprise appearances.

PGL Major Stockholm, the first Counter-Strike Major in over two years, is only a few days away, and the tournament organizers have now revealed the complete rosters submitted by the 24 attending teams.

The list includes some surprising names, most notably pashaBiceps as the substitute for Team Liquid. The Polish veteran, 33, became a streamer for the North American organization in August 2020, bringing an end to a long career that produced a Major title with Virtus.pro, from ESL Major Series One Katowice in 2014.

Without surprise, G2 Esports and ENCE have listed benched players Kenny ‘⁠kennyS⁠’ Schrub and Aleksi ‘⁠allu⁠’ Jalli as substitutes for the event. But there are also cases of players subbing for teams they are not tied to: Egor ‘⁠flamie⁠’ Vasilyev, who recently left NAVI, will be Entropiq’s backup player, while DBL Poney player Alexandre ‘⁠bodyy⁠’ Pianaro is part of Vitality’s roster.

Dexerto revealed on October 21 that players who test positive for Covid-19 may be disqualified from the event. PGL explained that every team had to submit a substitute player who can replace a player in case of a positive test, citing the need to protect the “integrity of the Major”.

PGL Major rosters:

Legends teams

Team Players Substitute Coach
NIP REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, LNZ ztr THREAT
Vitality apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin bodyy XTQZZZ
G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo kennyS maLeK
Team Liquid EliGE, Stewie2K, NAF, Grim, FalleN pashaBiceps Joka
FURIA yuurih, KSCERATO, arT, VINI, drop decenty tacitus
Evil Geniuses Brehze, stanislaw, CeRq, oBo, MICHU Daps Daps
NAVI s1mple, Perfecto, Boombl4, electronic, B1T B1ad3 B1ad3
Gambit sh1ro, Ax1Le, Hobbit, nafany, interz groove groove

Challengers teams

Team Players Substitute Coach
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, syrsoN, k1to, gade Aqua LEGIJA
ENCE doto, snappi, Spinx, dycha, hades allu sAw
Movistar Riders mopoz, ALEX, DeathZz, SunPayus, dav1g bladE bladE
Astralis dupreeh, Xyp9x, Magisk, gla1ve, Lucky Bubzkji zonic
Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush Xizt Xizt
MOUZ ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter JDC mithR
paiN Gaming PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, saffee felippe1 felippe1
Spirit sdy, chopper, mir, magixx, degster Patsi Certus

Contenders teams

Team Players Substitute Coach
CPH Flames roeJ, HooXi, Zyphon, Jabbi, nicoodoz NaToSaphiX Vorborg
FaZe Clan rain, olofmeister, broky, Twistzz, karrigan innersh1ne innersh1ne
GODSENT felps, latto, dumau, b4rtiN, TACO chucky chucky
Virtus.pro Jame, YEKINDAR, FL1T, qikert, buster dastan dastan
Entropiq Krad, Forester, El1an, Lack1, NickelBack flamie hooch
Sharks jnt, Lucaozy, zevy, pancc, realziN coachi coachi
TYLOO Attacker, SLOWLY, Summer, somebody, DANK1NG Karsa Karsa
Renegades Sico, aliStair, INS, Hatz, malta Kingfisher Kingfisher

 

