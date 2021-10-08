PGL Major to feature on-site talent for playoffs after CSGO community backlash

PGL will fly the Major broadcast team out to Stockholm for the event’s knockout stages following community backlash, the company’s CEO, Silviu Stroie, has announced.

On October 4, PGL unveiled the English language broadcast team for its upcoming CS:GO Major, with Dexerto’s Editor-at-Large, Richard Lewis, included on the star-studded list as host.

Community response to the announcement was positive, but then it came to light that the broadcast team would be operating remotely from PGL’s studios in Romania for the entirety of the event.

With the playoffs being held in front of a live crowd inside Stockholm’s Avicii Arena, the decision to keep talent in a separate location left many dumbfounded. It also sparked fears that the quality of the broadcast would be severely impacted.

Major with on-site talent

PGL CEO Silviu Stroie has now revealed on Twitter that the company have backtracked on their decision to keep talent remote after listening to the community: “Your voices have been heard.”

The PGL CSGO Major Stockholm 2021 talent team will be with you inside Avicii Arena. — Silviu Stroie (@ssilviu) October 8, 2021

The broadcast team will be at the Avicii Arena for the playoff stages of the event, between November 4-7.

By then, the competition will have been whittled down to the last eight teams following the Challengers and the Legends stages, which will be held without an audience.

Tickets for the showpiece event, the first Counter-Strike Major in over two years because of the global health crisis, went on sale on September 22.