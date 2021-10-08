Tributes paid to ex-CSGO pro MAiNLiNE, dead at 26

There has been an outpouring of tributes in the North American esports scene to Michael ‘MAiNLiNE’ Jaber, a former CS:GO player and coach who has passed away at the age of 26.

The news was revealed on Twitter by current Complexity Valorant player Joel ‘jcrueL’ Cruel, who competed alongside MAiNLiNE in CS:GO on a number of teams between 2016 and 2017, including Vault and eUnited.

I wish I checked up with you more often, Rest In Peace brother @Mainlinecsgo . Those csgo teams and times we spent at lan will always be some of the best memories for me. — COL jcrueL (@jcrueL_) October 7, 2021

MAiNLiNE’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but he had revealed in 2019 that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

I have cancer 😭😭😭 — Michael Dibenedetto (@Mainlinecsgo) August 10, 2019

MAiNLiNE was part of the wave of CS:Source players who transitioned to CS:GO following the game’s release in August 2012.

Advertisement

He quickly became a regular presence in top-level North American competitions and went on to play the first three seasons of ESL Pro League with three different teams — Method, Enemy, and Selfless. He also attended ELEAGUE Season 1 and won the Americas Minor leading to the MLG Columbus Major over teams like OpTic Gaming and Splyce.

He struggled to return to the top following his departure from eUnited but continued to play an important role in the development of up-and-coming North American talent.

Read more: CSGO team forfeit Major qualifier match because player was asleep

As the coach of Ghost Gaming and New Identity, he worked with some of today’s best Valorant players in North America, including Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino (Sentinels), Matthew “Wardell” Yu, and Yassine “Subroza” Taoufik (both on TSM).

Advertisement

Heartfelt tributes to MaiNLiNE

Numerous players who competed alongside MAiNLiNE or were coached by him have since expressed their condolences on Twitter.

He was my teammate for like 6 months at the start of CSGO & I literally saw him a year and a half ago in NYC. Was a good dude, rip 🙁 — Envy FiNESSE (@FNS) October 7, 2021

I can't believe it. I'll never forget the memories I have with you as a teammate, coach, and a friend. One of the realest ones out there. This fucking sucks. Rest in peace Mike.. https://t.co/1jenI4XAAE — seb (@sebbucki) October 7, 2021

Other community figures, including Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik, Nick ‘nitr0’ Cannella and Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson, have also paid tribute to the player on social media.