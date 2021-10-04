Dexerto Editor-at-Large Richard Lewis to host PGL Major Stockholm

Dexerto’s Editor-at-Large, Richard Lewis, has been announced as the host of PGL Major Stockholm as part of a star-studded broadcast team for the showpiece event.

PGL has announced the on-air team for its upcoming Counter-Strike Major, with Richard Lewis, Dexerto’s Editor-at-Large, included on an impressive talent list that appeals to nostalgia.

The broadcast team for PGL Major Stockholm, the first CS:GO Major in two years, includes most of the biggest broadcast names in the scene, including a few that have been fairly detached from the game. Daniel ‘ddk’ Kapadia has been commentating on Valorant almost exclusively for the past 12 months, while Matthew ‘Sadokist’ Trivett has made only a handful of broadcast appearances in the last two years in a variety of roles.

This will be the fourth Major where Richard Lewis will act as a host, after DreamHack Open Cluj⁠-⁠Napoca 2015 and the ELEAGUE Majors in Atlanta (2017) and Boston (2018). He was also part of the on-air team for the ESL One Cologne 2014 and the MLG Columbus 2016 Majors as an analyst.

Read more: PGL Major Stockholm event hub

PGL Major Stockholm will take place between October 26 and November 7, with $2 million on the line. The event will feature 24 of the world’s best teams, including defending Major champions Astralis. Currently, only 12 spots have been filled as qualifiers are still underway across the globe.

On-air team for PGL Major Stockholm:

Host:

Richard Lewis

Analysts:

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields

Janko ‘YNk’ Paunović

Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez

Sudhen ‘ Bleh’ Wahengbam