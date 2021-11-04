PGL CSGO Major hits over 1 million concurrent viewers

PGL Major Stockholm is already one of the top five CS:GO events in terms of peak viewership and we’re just one day into the playoffs.

Over one million people tuned in to watch the opening playoff match of PGL Major Stockholm between Heroic and Virtus.pro, according to statistics website Esports Charts.

Counter-Strike fans were treated to an amazing first match from the Avicii Arena as Heroic edged past Virtus.pro in a close three-map series to book the first spot in the semi-final stage.

PGL Major Stockholm is now ranked fifth for highest peak viewership in CS:GO, taking the place of IEM Katowice 2020 – the only non-Major event on the list.

Big names still left to play

It’s quite an understatement to say CS:GO fans were excited for the return of in-person events with a crowd after over a year of almost exclusive online action.

As the tournament progresses, more and more people are expected to tune in to watch the games. At the four Majors ranked ahead of PGL Stockholm, the peak viewership was reached during the grand finals.

NAVI and NIP, the two most popular teams of the Major so far, have yet to play at the Avicii Arena. The CIS giants, who are currently ranked first in the world, will step onto the stage on November 5 to take on Vitality in a much-anticipated clash between the two best players in the world, Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev and Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

Below you can find the CS:GO tournaments with the highest peak viewership: