Olofmeister set for FaZe CSGO return amid NiKo exit rumors - Dexerto

Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer is set to make a surprise return to the active FaZe CSGO lineup, right in time for the Blast Premier Fall 2020 amid rumors that Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač is headed to G2.

According to a report from cybersport.pl, olof will replace teammate Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač at the event as the latter prepares for a move away from FaZe Clan. It is unclear whether olofmeister will remain a part of the squad after the conclusion of the BLAST tournament. This will be the first official match that the Swede has played since he announced that he was stepping away from the game in May of 2020.

The rumors of NiKo’s departure from FaZe have gained traction since September, with reports from HLTV and 1pv claiming the Bosnian star has agreed to join G2 and replace François ‘⁠AmaNEk’ Delaunay. NiKo’s cousin, Nemanja ‘huNter’ Kovač, is also a member of the G2 roster and pair have always been linked with a move to team up at some point.

Rumors were further fueled by a tweet from the mother of FaZe player Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, after his team’s victory at IEM New York Europe. The tweet asked NiKo to “rethink some decisions” – possibly referencing his move to G2.

HLTV stated that the FaZe star and IGL was due to make his debut for the French-Balkan mix team during the Blast Premier Fall Series.

Reddit user BuKYSK posted a screenshot of a practice server, which seemingly shows a FaZe team practicing with olofmeister instead of NiKo, hinting at his departure from the organization.

Olofmeisterstepped down from the starting roster in May 2020, citing a need to recover from fatigue. The announcement came after a series of disappointing tournament runs for the star-studded roster and especially for olof.

Assuming the move is confirmed, the match against BIG will be olof’s first professional match in six months.

Read More: 7 CSGO players banned for MDL betting offences by ESIC

Despite claiming a victory at the European side of IEM New York, this iteration of FaZe has constantly failed to match the expectations set after the addition of coldzera.

Since the departure of Finn ‘⁠karrigan’ Andersen, the international superteam has not fielded a dedicated IGL, with NiKo attempting to shoulder the burdens of being the captain and star player. With none of the current FaZe players or olof being natural in-game leaders, the leadership question will continue to be the most pressing issue for the team if NiKo departs.

FaZe Clan BLAST Fall Primer 2020 roster

Below is the reported FaZe Clan lineup for the BLAST event: