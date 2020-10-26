 Olofmeister set for FaZe CSGO return amid NiKo exit rumors - Dexerto
Olofmeister set for FaZe CSGO return amid NiKo exit rumors

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:10

by Marco Rizzo
Olofmeister at DH Masters Stockholm 2018
DreamHack: Adela Sznajder

Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer is set to make a surprise return to the active FaZe CSGO lineup, right in time for the Blast Premier Fall 2020 amid rumors that Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač is headed to G2.

According to a report from cybersport.pl, olof will replace teammate Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač at the event as the latter prepares for a move away from FaZe Clan. It is unclear whether olofmeister will remain a part of the squad after the conclusion of the BLAST tournament. This will be the first official match that the Swede has played since he announced that he was stepping away from the game in May of 2020. 

The rumors of NiKo’s departure from FaZe have gained traction since September, with reports from HLTV and 1pv claiming the Bosnian star has agreed to join G2 and replace François ‘⁠AmaNEk’ Delaunay.  NiKo’s cousin, Nemanja ‘huNter’ Kovač, is also a member of the G2 roster and pair have always been linked with a move to team up at some point. 

Rumors were further fueled by a tweet from the mother of FaZe player Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David, after his team’s victory at IEM New York Europe. The tweet asked NiKo to “rethink some decisions” – possibly referencing his move to G2. 

Coldzera's mom asking NiKo on twitter to reconsider decisions
Screenshot via Twitter
Twitter’s automated translation read: “coldzera family asks you to rethink some decisions”

HLTV stated that the FaZe star and IGL was due to make his debut for the French-Balkan mix team during the Blast Premier Fall Series.

Reddit user BuKYSK posted a screenshot of a practice server, which seemingly shows a FaZe team practicing with olofmeister instead of NiKo, hinting at his departure from the organization. 

Olofmeisterstepped down from the starting roster in May 2020, citing a need to recover from fatigue. The announcement came after a series of disappointing tournament runs for the star-studded roster and especially for olof. 

NiKo playing for FaZe Clan at EPL Season 9 Finals
ESL:Helena Kristiansson
NiKo has been a part of FaZe clan since 2017 after joining from Mousesports

Assuming the move is confirmed, the match against BIG will be olof’s first professional match in six months. 

Despite claiming a victory at the European side of IEM New York, this iteration of FaZe has constantly failed to match the expectations set after the addition of coldzera.

Since the departure of Finn ‘⁠karrigan’ Andersen, the international superteam has not fielded a dedicated IGL, with NiKo attempting to shoulder the burdens of being the captain and star player. With none of the current FaZe players or olof being natural in-game leaders, the leadership question will continue to be the most pressing issue for the team if NiKo departs.  

FaZe Clan BLAST Fall Primer 2020 roster

Below is the reported FaZe Clan lineup for the BLAST event:

    • Håvard ‘⁠rain⁠’ Nygaard
    • Marcelo “’coldzera⁠’ David
    • Latvia Helvijs ‘⁠broky’ Saukants
    • Markus ‘⁠Kjaerbye⁠’ Kjærbye
    • Olof ‘⁠olofmeister⁠’ Kajbjer
    • Janko ‘YNk⁠’ Paunović (coach)
FURIA, Virtus.Pro, FaZe Clan win IEM New York: results & final placements

Published: 26/Oct/2020 2:45 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 3:19

by Andrew Amos
ESL

We might not be in the Big Apple this year, but IEM New York is still taking place. Three events across North America, Europe, and CIS will take place to crown regional champions in the next stage of the IEM Global Challenge.

ESL One New York in 2019 featured an Astralis vs Evil Geniuses final, where the hometown stars took down the dominant Danes in a convincing 3-1 series. However, the two will be separated into different regional events in 2020.

IEM New York is still taking place online, with 32 teams across three regions invited to take part in the $250,000 event. Across three weeks, different regional champions will be crowned, with RMR points on offer for the best performing teams.

Evil Geniuses with ESL ONE New York trophy
Bart Oerbekke for ESL
Evil Geniuses won ESL One New York 2019. This year, there’ll be three winners.

Not only that, but spots at the first CS:GO LAN post-pandemic, the IEM Global Challenge, are potentially on the line.

IEM New York stream

IEM New York, being an ESL event, will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO channels on Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the streams below for your convenience.

IEM New York teams

12 North American and CIS teams, plus eight European teams, will be taking part in IEM New York. Despite having the fewest number of teams, Europe boasts the biggest prize pool of $140,000 USD.

The teams will be divided into two sets of groups ⁠— six in each NA and CIS group, four in Europe. The best teams in each group will make it to the playoffs. The format for playoffs will be single-elimination in Europe, and double-elimination for North America and CIS.

North America

Group A Group B
FURIA Team Liquid
Evil Geniuses 100 Thieves
ImPerium Esports Team One
Triumph Chaos Esports Club
Rebirth Esports RBG Esports
New England Whalers Mythic

Europe

Group A Group B
Team Vitality FaZe Clan
G2 Esports BIG
Fnatic Heroic
Complexity OG

CIS

Group A Group B
Natus Vincere Winstrike
forZe Nemiga
Virtus.pro Ethereal
K23 Team Spirit
Cyber Legacy Gambit Youngsters
ESPADA HellRaisers

IEM New York schedule

Tuesday, October 6

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Vitality 2 – 1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group A G2 Esports 0 – 2 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B Heroic 0 – 2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
EU Group B OG 2 – 0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2 – 0 Triumph 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A New England Whalers 2 – 0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2 – 0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Wednesday, October 7

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A G2 0 – 2 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 2 – 1 Heroic 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2 – 0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Chaos 2 – 0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 1 Triumph 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2 – 1 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Thursday, October 8

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Complexity 0 – 2 Vitality 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B OG 2 – 0 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2 – 0 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2 – 0 New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 0 – 2 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Team One 2 – 1 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 9

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Group A Fnatic 2 – 0 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm
EU Group B BIG 0 – 2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 0 – 2 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 2 – 0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Liquid 2 – 0 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A Rebirth 2 – 1 New England Whalers 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Saturday, October 10

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Semi Finals OG 2 – 1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm
EU Semi Finals Vitality 0 – 2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2 – 0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B RBG 0 – 2 Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2 – 0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group A FURIA 2 – 0 Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Sunday, October 11

Region Game PT ET BST
EU Grand Final OG 0 – 3 FaZe Clan 7am 10am 3pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2 – 1 Liquid 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 0 – 2 New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Team One 2 – 1 Mythic 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Chaos 2 – 0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Tuesday, October 13

Region Game PT ET BST
NA Group A New England Whalers 2 – 0 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2 – 0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group A Triumph 2 – 1 Rebirth 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Group B Team One 2 – 1 Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B 100 Thieves 2 – 0 Mythic 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
NA Group B Liquid 2 – 0 RGB 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm
CIS Group A Virtus.Pro 2 – 0 K23 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A ESPADA 2 – 1 forZe 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A Na’Vi 2 – 1 Cyber L. 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Winstrike 2 – 1 Ethereal 9:00am 12:00am 5:00pm

Wednesday, October 14

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A Na’Vi 2 – 0 K23 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group A Virtus.pro 2 – 1 ESPADA 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Spirit 2 – 1 Gambit 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Nemiga 2 – 0 HellRaisers 5am 8am 1pm

Thursday, October 15

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A ForZe 2 – 1 Cyber L. 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Spirit 2 – 1 Nemiga 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs Quarterfinals FURIA 2 – 1 Team Liquid 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Playoffs Quarterfinals New England Whalers 0 – 2 Team One 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 16

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group B Gambit 2 – 0 Ethereal 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Winstrike 1 – 2 HellRaisers 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs Semifinals Evil Geniuses 0 – 2 FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Playoffs 5th Place Team Liquid 2 – 0 New England Whalers 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Saturday, October 17

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A forZe 2 – 0 K23 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A ESPADA 2 – 0 Cyber L. 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A Na’Vi 0 – 2 VP 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Nemiga 2 – 0 Ethereal 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs Semifinals 100 Thieves 2 – 0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm

Sunday, October 18

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group B Spirit 2-0 HellRaisers 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Winstrike 0-2 Gambit 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A ESPADA 2-0 K23 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
NA Playoffs 3rd Place Evil Geniuses 2-0 Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm
NA Playoffs Grand Finals FURIA 3-1 100 Thieves 12pm 3pm 8pm

Monday, October 19

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A VP 2-0 Cyber L. 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Spirit 2-0 Ethereal 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm

Tuesday, October 20

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A Na’Vi 0-2 forZe 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group B Gambit 2-0 HellRaisers 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Nemiga 2-0 Winstrike 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm

Wednesday, October 21

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Group A K23 2-1 Cyber L. 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A Na’Vi 2-0 ESPADA 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A VP 2-1 forZe 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Group A Na’Vi 0-2 forZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Spirit 2-1 Winstrike 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Ethereal 2-0 HellRaisers 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Group B Nemiga 0-2 Gambit 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm

Friday, October 23

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Playoffs Quarterfinals Na’Vi 2-0 Gambit 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Playoffs Quarterfinals forZe 0-2 Nemiga 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm

Saturday, October 24

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Playoffs Semifinals VP 2-0 Na’Vi 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Semifinals Spirit 0-2 Nemiga 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm
CIS Playoffs 5th Place Gambit 2-1 forZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm

Sunday, October 25

Region Game PT ET BST
CIS Playoffs 3rd Place Na’Vi FF-W Spirit 5am 8am 1pm
CIS Playoffs Grand Final VP 3-0 Nemiga 5am 8am 1pm

IEM New York Final Placements: Europe

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour
1. FaZe Clan $70,000 400
2. OG $30,000 275
3. Team Vitality $12,000 140
4. Fnatic $12,000 140
5. Complexity Gaming $5,000 70
6. BIG $5,000 70
7. G2 Esports $3,000 Nil
8. Heroic $3,000 Nil

IEM New York Final Placements: CIS

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour
1. Virtus.Pro $20,000 350
2. Nemiga Gaming $7,000 200
3. Team Spirit $4,000 125
4. Natus Vincere $4,000 125
5. Gaming Esports $3,000 70
6. forZe $3,000 70
7. ESPADA $2,000 45
8. Ethereal $2,000 45
9. K23 $1,500 25
10. Winstrike Team $1,500 25
11. Cyber Legacy $1,000 Nil
12. Hellraisers $1,000 Nil

IEM New York Final Placements: North America

Team Prize Money (USD) Pro Tour
1. FURIA Esports $25,000 400
2. 100 Thieves $10,000 285
3. Evil Geniuses $5,000 155
4. Team One $5,000 155
5. Team Liquid $3,000 85
6. New England Whalers $3,000 85
7. Triumph $2,000 85
8. Chaos Esports Club $2,000 85
9. Rebirth Esports $1,500 30
10. Mythic $1,500 30
11. ImPerium Esports $1,000 Nil
12. RBG Esports $1,000 Nil

 