Cloud9 drop CSGO players for ‘unacceptable’ contract breaches - Dexerto

Esports organization Cloud9 have terminated deals with four of their CS:GO roster over breaches of contract, meaning JT, motm, Sonic and coach T.c are now free agents.

Cloud9 are one of the world’s premier esports brands, fielding teams in Dota 2, League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

However, they have experienced issues with discipline when it comes CS:GO rosters, particularly in light of the ongoing global health crisis.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of active rosters are prohibited from interacting with people outside of their households, to keep themselves and the organization’s staff safe.

This appears to have been what forced the separation between the organization and multiple players, coming to light on October 24. Sources claim that unauthorized guests were invited into the team’s residence, making it the second time a contract breach of this nature has occurred.

In response to a request for comment from Rush B Media, Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne said: “The details that really matter is this was the second offence of unauthorized guests coming into Cloud9 property after being told that this is not all acceptable. And the reason it is not acceptable is because you are putting our staff at risk.”

The news was confirmed via Twitter, with the American organization retweeting comments from all those dismissed stating they were now free agents.

Obligatory free agent tweet — C9 Tiaan Coertzen (@DrTcCs) October 25, 2020

🇿🇦 Free Agent. CS only. — Sonic (@Sonic_cs) October 25, 2020

Similar tweets were made by motm and JT, confirming the news about their time with Cloud9 ending.

Notably, Joshua ‘oSee’ Ohm remains a part of Cloud9. He does not reside in the team house, and so has been able to retain his spot and has not been held responsible for the unauthorised interactions with the unknown visitors.

Furthermore, Cloud9’s ‘Colossus’ roster remains completely intact. What becomes of oSee, though, remains to be seen. We could well see more players come in to form a new roster, or oSee bide his time as Cloud9 formulate their next moves.