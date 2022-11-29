NAVI b1t makes history as CS:GO’s youngest-ever millionaire

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

NAVI’s Valeriy ‘b1t’ Vakhovskiy has become the youngest-ever CS:GO player to surpass $1 million in career earnings.

The 19-year-old took his career earnings past the $1 million mark earlier this month after NAVI reached the quarter-finals of the IEM Rio Major, according to Esports Earnings.

b1t is the youngest-ever player to achieve this feat, joining 20 other players, including teammates Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov, Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy, in CS:GO’s millionaires’ club.

Stephanie Lindgren/ESL Gaming via ESPAT b1t joined CS:GO’s millionaires’ club at the IEM Rio Major

The most impressive aspect is that b1t reached this milestone in less than two years of pro play. A graduate of NAVI’s renowned academy system, he was promoted to the main team at the end of 2020, splitting playing time with Egor ’⁠flamie⁠’ Vasilyev before locking down a starting spot in April 2021.

The decision proved a success as b1t helped NAVI to win a series of titles that year, including their first-ever Major crown at PGL Major Stockholm. NAVI also won the third edition of the Intel Grand Slam, pocketing $1 million.

Success has been hard to come by in 2022 following the departure of Kirill ‘Boombl4′ Mikhailov (who himself is a member of CS:GO’s millionaires’ club).

NAVI, who have won only one title all year long, hope to strike gold again with Andrii ‘nipl’ Kukharskyi, who is trying out for the main team. The 17-year-old will make his debut for NAVI next month, at the BLAST Premier World Final.