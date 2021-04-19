KennyS' unlikely G2 replacement | Richard Lewis Reacts - Dexerto

G2 Esports are entering a new era with their CSGO team without AWPer Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub in their ranks, but the team is starting to show signs of cohesion.

KennyS wasn’t in form when he was benched by G2. So when the team brought back Audric ‘JaCkz’ Jug into the starting five, there were questions to answer as to who would take AWP duties and the fallout of such conclusions.

Loading Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač with responsibility only weighs on his ability to put a ‘carry’ performance. G2 needed a new ‘glue’ to hold the team together, and so far it’s paying dividends.