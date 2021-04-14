Why NiKo is failing at G2 - Dexerto

CSGO superstar Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač was supposed to be the change that G2 Esports needed to turn its fortunes around. But the Bosian standout has yet to reach his top form in the time since joining.

They haven’t had the best of luck against top-tier competition, and their wins against lower tier teams aren’t as solid as they’d hoped. It’s a project that needs direction, whether at the IGL role or finding their identity.

As they go deeper in the BLAST Premier: Spring Showdown, G2 will need to pick up their form if they want to make it to the June Finals.