Top 10 moments From IEM Katowice Groups: Stewie and Degster dominate - Dexerto

IEM Katowice’s Group Stage was the CIS show, with Virtus.pro, Gambit, Team Spirit, and Na’Vi all making it through to the Playoffs after some crazy performances.

Katowice has hosted some of Counter-Strike’s most iconic moments, and it certainly wasn’t a disappointment this time around. Staking their claim for a piece of the $1,000,000 prize pool and some coveted prestige, everyone had a point to prove.

With all eyes undoubtedly on Aleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev, he came out of the gates firing. However, ultimately, as aforementioned, Eastern Europe’s trailblazers stole his team’s thunder.

If the Groups were anything to go by, it’s surely set that we’re going to be treated to some of the very best plays that CIS has to offer.

Plays like Vitality’s astounding four-man boost on Overpass make it on our list, which saw Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut getting creative to deliver a fatal blow on the unsuspecting Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov.

Unquestionably, this list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of Abdul ‘degster’ Gasanov’s phenomenal play. Team Spirit’s new kid danced around their opposition in Astralis, proving that there’s a new king of Banana in town.

To see just where the above kills place, along with 8 more astounding moments, check out the video above.

For all IEM Katowice news, make sure to stay tuned over at our dedicated event hub.