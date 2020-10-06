How to watch IEM New York 2020: stream, teams, schedule, more - Dexerto

We might not be in the Big Apple this year, but IEM New York is still taking place. Three events across North America, Europe, and CIS will take place to crown regional champions in the next stage of the IEM Global Challenge.

ESL One New York in 2019 featured an Astralis vs Evil Geniuses final, where the hometown stars took down the dominant Danes in a convincing 3-1 series. However, the two will be separated into different regional events in 2020.

IEM New York is still taking place online, with 32 teams across three regions invited to take part in the $250,000 event. Across three weeks, different regional champions will be crowned, with RMR points on offer for the best performing teams.

Not only that, but spots at the first CS:GO LAN post-pandemic, the IEM Global Challenge, are potentially on the line.

IEM New York stream

IEM New York, being an ESL event, will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO channels on Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the streams below for your convenience.

IEM New York teams

12 North American and CIS teams, plus eight European teams, will be taking part in IEM New York. Despite having the fewest number of teams, Europe boasts the biggest prize pool of $140,000 USD.

The teams will be divided into two sets of groups ⁠— six in each NA and CIS group, four in Europe. The best teams in each group will make it to the playoffs. The format for playoffs will be single-elimination in Europe, and double-elimination for North America and CIS.

These are your #IEM New York 2020 Groups! 🤩 Who will rise to the top in each? Give us your predictions! 🗽 https://t.co/BomQNjZ9GD pic.twitter.com/O8wRkhjwmJ — Intel®ExtremeMasters (@IEM) September 30, 2020

North America

Group A Group B FURIA Team Liquid Evil Geniuses 100 Thieves ImPerium Esports Team One Triumph Chaos Esports Club Rebirth Esports RBG Esports New England Whalers Mythic

Europe

Group A Group B Team Vitality FaZe Clan G2 Esports BIG Fnatic Heroic Complexity OG

CIS

Group A Group B Natus Vincere Winstrike forZe Nemiga Virtus.pro Ethereal K23 Team Spirit Cyber Legacy Gambit Youngsters ESPADA HellRaisers

IEM New York schedule

Tuesday, October 6

Region Game PT ET BST EU Group A Vitality 2-1 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm EU Group A G2 Esports 0-2 Complexity 5am 8am 1pm EU Group B Heroic 0-2 FaZe 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm EU Group B OG 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm NA Group A Evil Geniuses 2-0 Triumph 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group A New England Whalers 2-0 Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group B 100 Thieves 2-0 RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm NA Group A FURIA 2-0 Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Wednesday, October 7

Region Game PT ET BST EU Group A G2 0-2 Fnatic 5am 8am 1pm EU Group B BIG 2-1 Heroic 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm NA Group B Liquid vs Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group B Chaos vs Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group A FURIA vs Triumph 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm NA Group A Rebirth vs Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Thursday, October 8

Region Game PT ET BST EU Group A TBD vs TBD 5am 8am 1pm EU Group B TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm NA Group B Liquid vs Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group A Evil Geniuses vs New England Whalers 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group B 100 Thieves vs Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm NA Group B Team One vs RBG 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Friday, October 9

Region Game PT ET BST EU Group A TBD vs TBD 5am 8am 1pm EU Group B TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm NA Group A Evil Geniuses vs FURIA 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group A Triumph vs Imperium 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group B Liquid vs Chaos 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm NA Group A Rebirth vs New England Whalers 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

Saturday, October 10

Region Game PT ET BST EU Semi Finals TBD vs TBD 5am 8am 1pm EU Semi Finals TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 4:30pm NA Group B 100 Thieves vs Team One 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group B RBG vs Mythic 12pm 3pm 8pm NA Group A Evil Geniuses vs Rebirth 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm NA Group A FURIA vs Imperium 3:30pm 6:30pm 11:30pm

