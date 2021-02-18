Logo
Six players to watch at IEM Katowice 2021

Published: 18/Feb/2021 3:52

by Andrew Amos
s1mple and Karrigan playing at IEM Katowice 2021
ESL / ELEAGUE

IEM Katowice

With IEM Katowice 2021 Play-In behind us, it’s now time to look forward to the main stage of one of the biggest events on the CSGO calendar. Who should you be keeping your eyes on? Here’s the six players you need to watch at IEM Katowice.

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some great games in the Play-In Stage. From Team Spirit’s surprising rise, to Complexity’s big stumble, some storylines have already written themselves.

However, there’s some players that’ll be keen to write their own into the history books. We’ve pinpointed six players you need to keep your eyes on at IEM Katowice 2021 as they look to push ⁠— or change ⁠— the narrative around themselves.

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev ⁠— Natus Vincere

NaVi winning at IEM Katowice.
ESL
S1mple will be looking for another trophy for his illustrious cabinet at IEM Katowice 2021.

He may not have received HLTV’s Best Player of 2020 Award, but s1mple has simply been the best recently. In the last three months, he’s posted an average rating of 1.37 (#1 globally) ⁠— a simply mind-boggling number, and one that shows how consistently stellar he is for Na’Vi.

No matter the event, you just hope s1mple makes the deep run. He’s an exciting player to watch, explosive with every gun in the game. While it’s not a Major, s1mple will be hoping to wrap up back-to-back IEM Katowice wins after his triumph last year, and he’s on the form to do just that.

Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom ⁠— Vitality

Without Dan ‘apEX’ Madesclaire in the squad, it’s time for Nivera to step up for Vitality. He’s been the sixth man ⁠— really becoming the first map-specific CS:GO sub for the French squad on Dust 2 and Inferno ⁠— but now he has to show he has all seven maps in his pool.

The 19-year-old could really prove himself to be the permanent fifth Vitality were missing out on. However, it has to be noted that apEX was Vitality’s IGL, and Nivera never subbed in for him; it was always Richard ‘shox’ Papillon. The team dynamic has been completely flipped, and whether Vitality will land on their feet remains to be seen.

Finn ‘karrigan’ Andersen ⁠— FaZe Clan

Karrigan giving a thumbs up to the Eleague crowd in Boston
ELeague
Karrigan is back on FaZe, baby.

Speaking of IGLs, FaZe has gotten their hands on a big one in Karrigan. The Dane has come full circle with the squad, and he looks ready to decimate. He will be slotting into a FaZe Clan that has been wildly inconsistent ⁠— going from winning IEM New York in October to a sea of red.

The team’s early 2021 results at BLAST with Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken inspired some hope. Karrigan’s arrival is only going to keep the hype train going. If he can work the same magic with FaZe as he did with mousesports in his last tenure, the squad has a real chance of winning IEM Katowice.

Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo ⁠— Liquid

Liquid are the only team on this list who are coming from the Play-In Stage, which is a funny thing to say given how dominant they’ve been across the last few years. Anyways, FalleN’s signing raised a lot of eyebrows in terms of how it’ll work, but things are looking good so far.

Liquid breezed through MIBR and OG to make it to the Main Stage, and with FalleN, the team has unlocked a new gear. Jake ‘Stewie2K’ Yip and Keith ‘NAF’ Markovic have been uncaged, and with one of the best IGLs in FalleN on their side, Liquid could be entering a renaissance period starting in Katowice.

Kenny ‘kennyS’ Schrub ⁠— G2 Esports

KennyS celebrating for G2 Esports.
ESL
Kenny has slowed down in the last six months.

G2 Esports have underperformed recently, and kennyS has been part of the problem. He’s had some good series ⁠— his recent ones against BIG (Blast Fall) and FURIA (Blast Global Finals) were reflective of the genius we know ⁠— but he’s been in a rough patch for months.

IEM Katowice is the launchpad for G2 Esports and kennyS. It’ll go one of two ways. The squad will rebound, silence the critics, and put up the performances they were 12 months ago. The other way is some players will be launched out of the roster if things go poorly. Hopefully for kennyS it’s the former, but he needs to show up.

Paytyn ‘Junior’ Johnson ⁠— FURIA

Junior playing CSGO for FURIA
FURIA
Junior is finally making his FURIA debut at IEM Katowice.

Is messing with a winning formula going to ruin FURIA’s 2021? Well, IEM Katowice will be the first real test. While Junior is one of NA’s hottest talents coming from Triumph, there’s a lot of questions around his FURIA debut.

The biggest issue that’ll arise is the team’s communication structure.

One English-speaking player is throwing a spanner in the Portuguese-speaking core, and growing pains are to be expected. Junior’s in-game skills likely won’t make up the difference in cohesion and chemistry for quite some time, and it could make for a nasty time at Katowice.

IEM Katowice 2021 stream & schedule: Group Stage starts Feb 18

Published: 17/Feb/2021 21:40 Updated: 17/Feb/2021 21:49

by Alan Bernal
iem katawice 2021
IEM

IEM Katowice

The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 tournament has finally arrived – from the Play-Ins to the Group Stage and then the Playoffs, we’ve got you covered for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.

  • Key dates: Group Stage (Feb 18-21); Playoffs (Feb 26-28)
  • Group Stage schedule set: Astralis vs mouz, FaZe vs Liquid headline Day 1
  • Play-In stage over: Complexity, MIBR, Cloud9 fail to advance

There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.

With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.

IEM Katowice 2021: Stream

IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.

IEM Katowice 2021: Format

  • Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
  • Play-In: Feb 16-17
    • Double-elimination bracket
    • Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
    • Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
  • Group Stage: Feb 18-21
    • 16 teams split into two groups
    • Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
    • Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
      • Group winners start in semifinals
      • Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
      • Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
  • Playoffs: Feb 26-28
    • Single-elimination bracket

IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule & Scores

Play-Ins

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 BIG 1 – 0 Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit 1 – 0 Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Gambit 1 – 0 Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Renegades 0 – 1 mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro 1 – 0 Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 NiP 1 – 0 Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 OG 1 – 0 Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid 1 – 0 MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Winner advances to groups Gambit 2 – 1 mousesports 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups Team Spirit 2 – 0 BIG 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Elimination Match Movistar Riders 0 – 2 Cloud9 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups NiP 2 – 0 Virtus.pro 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Winner advances to groups Team Liquid 2 – 1 OG 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Elimination Match Team One 1 – 2 Renegades 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Elimination Match Complexity 2 – 1 Wisla Krakow 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Elimination Match MIBR 2 – 0 Fnatic 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Winner advances to groups Cloud9 1 – 2 OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups Virtus.pro 2 – 0 Renegades 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups mousesports 2 – 1 Complexity 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Winner advances to groups BIG 2 – 0 MIBR 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group Stage

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 G2 Esports vs Team Spirit 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Heroic vs BIG 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Astralis vs mousesports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1 Evil Geniuses vs Gambit 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 Vitality vs OG 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Upper Bracket R1 FaZe Clan vs Team Liquid 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 FURIA vs NiP 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro vs NaVi 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 6 — February 21

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Playoffs

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow)

Team Players
Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko
Team Vitality  apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa
Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk
FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz x
G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo
Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto
FURIA Esports  yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior
Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw
Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks
Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho
OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu
Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus x
Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz
MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco
Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz
BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to
mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR
Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit
Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa
Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster
Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya
Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek x

IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown

The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000.

Place Team Prize ($USD)
1 $400,000
2 $180,000
3-4 $80,000
$80,000
5-6 $40,000
$40,000
7-8 $24,000
$24,000
9-12 $16,000
$16,000
$16,000
$16,000
13-16 $10,000
$10,000
$10,000
$10,000
17-20 Complexity $4,500
MIBR $4,500
Renegades $4,500
Cloud9 $4,500
21-24 Fnatic $2,500
Wisla Krakow $2,500
Team One $2,500
Movistar Riders $2,500