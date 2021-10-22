How to complete CSGO PGL Stockholm Major Viewer Pass challenges and earn rewards

The CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major is just around the corner and with it comes the Viewer Pass offering a bunch of rewards to players. Here’s how to complete every challenge and earn the rewards.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s PGL Stockholm Major is the first of its kind in over two years and is set to begin on October 26.

With the Major, Valve released team stickers and the Viewer Pass. This pass comes with nine challenges to complete and tons of rewards.

Here is everything you need to know about how to complete these challenges and earn the rewards.

Advertisement

How to buy Viewer Pass for CSGO PGL Stockholm Major

To unlock the Viewer Pass players need to buy it for actual money. There are two options, the first is the basic one that costs $9.99 or you can get the upgraded pass that comes with three extra Souvenir Tokens for $17.99.

Read More: PGL unveils CSGO Major rosters with some surprising names

Here are the steps to buy the pass:

Open CS:GO in Steam. In the main menu scroll down to “Stockholm 2021 Items.” Click the “Viewer Pass.” Select “Pass and Tokens” then pick which pass you want to buy. Complete transaction through Steam to unlock the pass.

Once you have completed all of these steps you can move on to the next part which is completing the nine challenges that come with the pass.

How to complete CSGO PGL Stockholm Major challenges

After you have purchased the pass, you will be able to complete nine challenges for the PGL Stockholm Major.

Here is a list of the nine challenges that you can complete:

Advertisement

Activate your coin before the tournament is over

Place all nine Pick’Em predictions for the Challengers Stage before it begins

Get five correct Pick’Em predictions for the Challengers Stage

Place all nine Pick’Em predictions for the Legends Stage before it begins

Get five correct Pick’Em predictions for the Legends Stage

Place all seven Pick’Em predictions for the Champions Stage before it begins

Place two correct Pick’Em predictions for the quarterfinals

Place one correct Pick’Em predictions for the semifinals

Make a correct Pick’Em prediction for the grand final

These challenges all revolve around the Pick’Em and each stage of the Major. The Challengers Stage is the first part, where you must place all nine of your predictions and will need at least five of them to be right.

You can do this again for the Legends Stage and once again for the Knockout Stage. You’ll want to complete these as there are rewards for doing so.

CS:GO PGL Stockholm Major Viewer Pass rewards

For every three challenges that you successfully complete, you will earn an additional Souvenir Token. These Souvenir Tokens can be redeemed during a match to earn a Souvenir Package featuring the teams playing in that match.

Advertisement

These packages can grant players a random Souvenir weapon skin, but those have not been revealed yet.

Players that wish to get even more tokens can purchase them throughout the event. Astralis and Cophenhagen Flames kick off the Challengers Stage at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST on October 26.