Aleksib explains why OG CSGO failed to qualify for PGL Major Stockholm

OG consistently ranks among CSGO’s top 10 teams. However, they failed to qualify for the CSGO PGL Stockholm Major in Sweden, and the team’s in-game leader, Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen, shares his thoughts on why it happened.

OG boasts an impressive roster including the likes of Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, and flameZ. Still, they failed to qualify for the CSGO PGL Stockholm Major after losing to ZywOo’s Vitality and b0rup’s MAD Lions at IEM Fall 2021, leaving them in 11th-place.

Aleksib explains why it happened from his perspective, referring to the qualification format, mental blocks holding the team back, and more.

