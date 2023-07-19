How to buy CSGO cases: Best cases to open, odds, knives, more

CS:GO cases are back in fashion, but if you are tempted to open some yourself, there are a few things you should know. Here’s how cases work in CS:GO, how you can buy them – and whether you should in the first place.

Counter-Strike is famous for its competitive 5v5 matches, smooth gameplay, and flourishing esports scene – but the game is also run on an in-game economy worth billions.

All of this comes from cases, that you can open for a small cost and potentially receive an expensive item. kn

Article continues after ad

In 2023, there has been a resurgence in case openings, with more cases being opened every month than ever before, and big streamers trying their luck to get a knife. But, are cases worth opening, and if you want to, how do you get them?

Contents

How to get cases in CS:GO

There are two ways to get a case in CS:GO. We will explain both of these first.

Case drops

The first method is free, and requires you to simply play the game. The first time you rank up your account level in a week, you will receive a free case drop. The case you get will be entirely random, but there is a 99% chance it comes from the ‘active drop pool’. These are currently: Revolution Case, Recoil Case, Dreams & Nightmares Case, Snakebite Case, and Fracture Case.

Article continues after ad

There is a 1% chance you will receive a ‘rare’ case drop, which will typically be a more expensive case. We will explain case prices later.

Valve Cases are dropped to players after ranking up for the first time each week.

Buying cases

The second method to get cases, and the one you will need to use if you want to open more than one case, is to buy them. You can buy cases from the Steam Market, or from third-party websites.

Once you buy a case, or multiple, they will be added to your inventory, ready to be opened. you can buy any case you want this way, and see what skins and knives are available in each one.

Article continues after ad

You can also resell the cases back on the market, if you decide against opening them – but remember there is a 15% fee, so you won’t get the full purchase price back unless the price of the case has increased.

How to open CS:GO cases

Once you have a case or cases that you want to open, there is one more thing you need before you can open them: a key.

Each case will require a single key, specific to that case. You can buy the key from Steam directly, just prior to opening the case. Note: Keys cannot be refunded or sold on the Steam market – so don’t buy them unless you plan to use them.

Article continues after ad

Valve Before opening the case, you will see all the skins you could get, and the price of the key you need to buy.

How much do CS:GO case keys cost?

CS:GO keys cost a flat price of $2.49, or the equivalent in your currency. Do not buy keys from the Steam Market – they will be much more expensive! Buy them directly from the in-game store instead.

If you do buy a key from the Steam Market, it means it is tradeable, because it is from before the update when Valve made all keys untradeable. You should simply sell it on the Steam Market again to recoup your cost.

Article continues after ad

CS:GO case odds

The odds of opening CS:GO cases and getting a rare item, such as a covert skin, knife, or gloves, are of course, not very high.

Most cases you open, you will receive a ‘Mil-Spec’ (blue rarity) item, and sometimes a Restricted (purple) or Classified (pink). You can see the odds below:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Skin Rarity Non-StatTrak StatTrack Mil-Spec (Blue) 79.92% 7.99% Restricted (Purple) 15.98% 1.59% Classified (Pink) 3.2% 0.32% Covert (Red) 0.64% 0.064% Rare Special Item (Gold) 0.26% 0.026%

We haven’t mentioned StatTrak items yet. Every item in a case has a 10% chance to be ‘StatTrak’. This adds a kill counter to the weapon or knife (but not gloves, because you can’t kill enemies with gloves!).

Article continues after ad

Are CS:GO cases worth it?

As you can see, 95% of cases that you open will give you a Blue or Purple skin, and most of the time, it will be a Blue. Blue and Purple skins are always the cheapest, typically ranging from a few cents to a few dollars at most, except in some rare examples.

Given the price of the case and the key, you lose, on average, 60-70% of your money with any case. So, if you spent $100 on cases, you will receive approximately $30-$40 in value, with average luck.

Article continues after ad

Of course, it’s possible you get very lucky, and open a Knife with your first case, making a massive profit. But, the odds of this are very low.

Instead, you should simply buy the skins that you want from the Steam Market or third-party sites, rather than spending money on cases.

Best CS:GO cases to open

If you can’t resist the urge to try your luck on some cases though, despite the bad odds, then you should at least try to open cases with the best return possible.

Article continues after ad

Based on the average price of skins in the case, compared to the price of the case & key, these are the best CS:GO cases to open in 2023:

Case Price (+ Key) ROI % Operation Wildfire Case $2.09 (+$2.49) 52.93% CS:GO Weapon Case 2 $13.72 (+$2.49) 52.48% Recoil Case $0.64 (+$2.49) 49.51% Revolution Case $1.46 (+$2.49) 48.44% CS:GO Weapon Case 3 $9.35 (+$2.49) 47.70% Updated: July 2023

Even with these “best” cases to open though, you can see that you will still, on average, lose about half of your money opening these.

If you are looking for the “most profitable” CS:GO cases – just know that there aren’t any. In order to profit from opening cases, you would simply need to get very lucky.

Article continues after ad

Knives in CS:GO cases

The biggest appeal about opening cases is, obviously, the knives. On average, you will get a knife (or gloves) from every 400 or so cases, with a 0.26% chance.

Twitch: Summit1g A rare Emerald Butterfly Knife like this is worth over $20,000.

However, not all knives are available in every case. For example, the coveted Butterfly Knife, the most expensive type of knife, is only in three specific cases. Here are some of the most desired knives in CS:GO, and which cases they are in.

Butterfly Knife cases

Operation Breakout Case

Dreams & Nightmares Case

Operation Riptide Case

Karambit cases

Gamma Case

Gamma 2 Case

Chroma Case

Chroma 2 Case

Chroma 3 Case

Revolver Case

Operation Vanguard Weapon Case

Operation Pheonix Weapon Case

eSports 2014 Summer Case

Winter Offensive Weapon Case

CS:GO Weapon Case 3

eSports 2013 Winter Case

CS:GO Weapon Case 2

eSports 2013 Case

Operation Bravo Case

CS:GO Weapon Case

M9 Bayonet cases

Gamma Case

Gamma 2 Case

Chroma Case

Chroma 2 Case

Chroma 3 Case

Revolver Case

Operation Vanguard Weapon Case

Operation Pheonix Weapon Case

eSports 2014 Summer Case

Winter Offensive Weapon Case

CS:GO Weapon Case 3

eSports 2013 Winter Case

CS:GO Weapon Case 2

eSports 2013 Case

Operation Bravo Case

CS:GO Weapon Case

Skeleton Knife cases

Fracture Case

Shattered Web Case

Pandora’s Box Gloves cases

Glove Case

Operation Hydra Case

Vice Gloves cases

Clutch Case

Revolution Case

Most expensive CS:GO cases

CS:GO Weapon Case: $80 Operation Bravo Case: $60 eSports 2013 Case: $50 Operation Hydra Case: $20 CS:GO Weapon Case 2: $10 Huntsman Weapon Case: $10

The most expensive CS:GO cases are typically so because they are old, rare, or even discontinued. This means that every time one is opened, there are fewer in supply.

Article continues after ad

Cheapest CS:GO Cases

Snakebite Case: $0.30 Fracture Case: $0.50 Recoil Case: $0.60 Prisma Case: $0.60 Danger Zone Case: $0.65 Prisma 2 Case: $0.65

The cheapest cases usually include less desirable skins, or are in abundance, meaning they are not very rare at all. These prices will fluctuate on the Steam Market, but are generally around this price, as of July 2023.

Hopefully, though, it is clear that opening cases will not be a profitable endeavor. If you see friends or big streamers getting lucky and opening knives and gloves, it is still likely that they have made a loss overall due to the number of cases opened.

Article continues after ad

You may see stories like a new player opening a knife worth over $150,000, but remember the odds of this are in the millions, and you would be just as well playing the lottery.

With Counter-Strike 2 replacing CS:GO, case openings are likely to continue to increase, but remember the golden rule: just buy the skin you want, instead of buying the case.