Players reportedly spent $100 million on CSGO cases last month

CS:GO players reportedly spent a staggering $100 million on cases in March 2023, reaching a new all-time record of cases opened in one month.

The Counter-Strike series has received a shot of adrenaline over the past few weeks thanks to the reveal of Counter-Strike 2 on March 22, 2023.

Since Valve’s official announcement, fans broke the all-time player record on CS:GO in preparation for CS2’s release sometime this summer.

Now, it seems the CS:GO community has broken another record — this time relating to the number of cases players have opened in one month and the revenue Valve generated from this.

CSGO players opened an absurd amount of cases in March 2023

According to info gathered from csgocasetracker.com, the CS:GO playerbase collectively opened an estimated 39.5 million cases during March 2023. When taking into account the relative cost of opening cases, this means that fans spent over $100 million on cosmetics in just one month.

This is nearly double the previous record high achieved on February 2023, which sat at 27.7 million cases opened.

The news comes off the back of reports that Valve likely makes an average of $54 million a month on CS:GO cases, as reported by YouTuber and skin trader Anomaly last month.

Valve Fans never know exactly what they’ll get when opening cases, which brings an element of excitement.

Even before the news of CS2’s summer release, CS:GO players would crack cases in the hopes of getting extremely rare and expensive weapons and knife cosmetics.

However, the steep rise in cases opened is undoubtedly related to CS2’s reveal — especially after Valve confirmed that players could “bring their entire CS:GO inventory” with them when they moved over to the new game.

As more and more players are permitted to join CS2’s ongoing test beta, the hype surrounding the game seems like it’s only going to grow. As such, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new case-opening record set for April 2023.