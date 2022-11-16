Best CS:GO weapon skins in 2022: AK-47, AWP, M4, USP-S, more

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

With thousands of unique CS:GO weapon skins available, finding the best one for you can be a real challenge. We’ve picked out the best skins in CS:GO for the most popular weapons, to help you get started.

One of the best things about CS:GO is the weapons. While there are some that are used almost every round like the AK-47, there are also more situational guns like the SMGs and Pistols. While skins won’t make you any better at the game, they will allow you to flex your own personal style in-game.

The only issue, some of these weapon skins can be extremely expensive which makes them both well sought after, and relatively rare. While some of the skins here will be on the pricey side, we will primarily focus on skins anyone can get without needing to be a millionaire.

We’ve picked three skins for each weapon, one cheap, one in the middle, and one more expensive skin. Here are the best CS:GO weapon skins to buy in 2022. If you’re looking for a knife too, check out our list of the best knives to buy here.

Weapons

Best AK-47 skins

Starting off with CS:GO’s most iconic and popular weapon, the AK-47, you are spoiled for choice in terms of good-looking and affordable skins. We’ve picked out our top three.

AK-47: Legion of Anubis ($8 – $100)

One of the best-looking AK skins is also one of the most inexpensive. The Legion of Anubis sports a black and gold color scheme, and easily one of the most detailed and intricate designs of any skin in the game.

You can pick up a Field-Tested on for around $10, which is a great price for such a good-looking covert skin.

AK-47: Neon Rider ($20 – $100)

If brighter colors are more your thing, then look no further than the Neon Rider AK, which sports a flashy blue and purple look, with pink accents.

This is the ultimate synthwave skin in CS:GO, and you can pair it with the Neon Rider Mac-10 too. A Field-Tested Neon Rider will cost around $30.

AK-47: Fuel Injector ($60 – $400)

For our more expensive pick, the Fuel Injector is a fantastic option. Even if you go for the cheapest, battle-scarred option, the Fuel Injector AK won’t look bad, it is simply a darker shade than the much brighter Minimal Wear or Factory new versions.

This skin has been going up in price a lot in 2022, so it could be a good one to hold on to for the long term before selling.

Best AWP skins

AWP: Atheris ($2 – $20)

You can never go wrong with the AWP Atheris. Just a few dollars for a field-tested version, this AWP just looks amazing. The black background is complemented by a winding neon green snake wrapped around the hilt of the AWP.

It’s so cheap and is ideal for anyone looking for a classy-looking skin that won’t break the bank.

AWP: Neo Noir ($20 – $80)

There are a number of Neo Noir skins in CS:GO, including the M4A4, Glock and USP-S, but the best is definitely the AWP.

Along with the Asiimov and Desert Hydra, it is one of three AWPs to have a white scope, something that many players love, and you can pick up a field-tested one for about $30. For a covert AWP skin, that looks this good, this is great price.

AWP: Containment Breach ($35 – $250)

For our more expensive AWP pick, there were lots to choose from. You could go for the Oni Taiji, Asiimov, or Lightning Strike, but some of these can start approaching the $500 mark.

Meanwhile, this bright forest green Containment Breach can be bought in field-tested for only around $65. And there’s a good chance it may continue to increase in price as it has more than doubled in the past year.

Best M4A1-S skins

M4A1-S: Decimator ($10 – $30)

For the meta CT rifle, most players are using the A1-S over the A4. So, you may want to start by picking up a relatively cheap, but great-looking M4A1-S like the Decimator.

This skin is somehow only Classified (pink rarity), rather than Covert (red rarity), meaning the price is a bit lower. You can get one of these in field-tested for only $12 on the Steam market.

M4A1-S: Player Two ($15 – $100)

Any lovers of animes or comics will adore the Player Two M4A1-S skin. It’s wonderfully bright, has a detailed design, and will likely leave you staring at the gun when you should be completing the objective.

It works so well for the M4A1-S and is relatively affordable compared to some of the other skins with such artistic designs, at only around $30 in field-tested.

M4A1-S: Golden Coil ($30 – $300)

For our more expensive M4A1-S pick, we have to go with the Golden Coil. Never has a CS:GO skin looked so expensive as this black and gold wonder.

Field-Tested will cost you around $60, but once again, you might see this skin as an investment, as its price has more than tripled in the past year.

Best M4A4 skins

M4A4: Royal Paladin ($3 – $80)

Although not currently the meta rifle, the M4A4 has some incredible skins, and many are on ‘discount’ currently as the M4A1-S reigns supreme. For the price, this gold, intricate design on the Royal Paladin is a great pickup.

You can secure this skin in field-tested for as little as $4 on the Steam market.

M4A4: The Emperor ($7 – $150)

Much like the AK-47 Legion of Anubis, this is a mythical-looking skin with vibrant blue with the focal point featuring the Emperor himself.

You can buy one of these today in field-tested for only $10 – but the price has been dropping steadily since it was released in 2019, so don’t expect much return on investment here.

M4A4: Asiimov ($30 – $130)

For the higher price range, it has to be the Asiimov M4A4. With the exception of the Neo Noir, it is the only M4 skin with a lot of white on it, so it will always stand out.

The downside though is the price. Because the Asiimov is ‘float capped’, the best possible wear is field-tested at around $120. To save some money, you can opt for Well Worn at around $75.

Best USP-S skins

USP-S: Cyrex ($1 – $6)

The USP-S Cyrex is arguably one of the best value-for-money skins in all of CSGO, when comparing appearance and price. For as little as $1 and some change, you can get an incredibly detailed and colorful CT pistol, that also looks great with lots of stickers.

USP-S: Blueprint ($3 – $30)

If blue is more your color then red, then one of the best options for the USP is the blueprint. Despite only being a Mil-Spec rarity, this USP will cost around $5 in field-tested, simply because it’s so good-looking.

Once again, it goes great with blue sticker crafts, so get creative on your Blueprint USP-S.

USP-S: Kill Confirmed ($35 – $200)

The Kill Confirmed USP-S is one of the most expensive pistol skins, but for good reason. There is not a single USP skin that is this detailed in design, featuring a headshot represented in a beautifully artistic style.

While there are a lot of USP-S, this one undeniably stands out from the rest. For that though, you will have to spend around $45 for one in field-tested condition.

Best Glock skins

Glock: Water Elemental ($3 – $10)

For a glock with some more vivid colors, a great option is the Water Elemental. While the design looks great on its own, it will also fit a lot of blue or red stickers too.

You can get a field-tested Water Elemental for around $4.

Glock: Vogue ($3 – $10)

As the name implies, this Glock skin is for the fashionable players among us. It’s not often you see a skin this detailed and vibrant only be a pink rarity, which also helps the price.

You can pick up the Glock Vogue for around $4 in field-tested condition.

Glock: Bullet Queen ($6 – $50)

The Glock Bullet Queen is the most expensive glock you can get from a case, and justifiably so with a much more detailed design than you’ll find on most others.

And, you may be pleasantly surprised by the price, as the Bullet Queen in field-tested costs around $10 – which isn’t exactly cheap for a glock, but it’s certainly not as excessive as the $1000+ glock fade.

Best Desert Eagle skins

Desert Eagle: Mecha Industries ($3 – $12)

For your pocket AWP, aka the Desert Eagle, you’ll definitely want to spruce up the boring default skin. As a starting point, the Mecha Industries is surprisingly cheap for a Covert skin.

You can get a field-tested version for only around $4, and as it is a white skin, lots of stickers will look good on this.

Desert Eagle: Midnight Storm ($15 – $20)

You might be surprised that an Industrial Grade skin (the lowest rarity in the game) can cost as much as $15, but this Desert Eagle is part of an old collection from 2015.

Its red brother, Sunset Storm, will cost you as much as $200, but this blue version, which is arguably just as good-looking, is only $16 in field-tested. A bargain.

Desert Eagle: Ocean Drive ($10 – $100)

If you’re a Desert Eagle lover and want to spend a bit more, there are a couple of options. Our pick for the more expensive Deagle was between the Ocean Drive and Printstream, but for the price, the Ocean Drive wins out.

For only $16 in field-tested, this is the most vibrant and eye-popping Deagle you can own. For comparison, a field-tested Deagle Printstream is almost $50.

Best MP9 skins

MP9: Goo ($0.30 – $1.50)

As you’ll only use the MP9 on half-buys on CT side, you may not want to splash the cash too much. Few CS:GO skins truly explore 3-D styles and designs like the MP9 Goo. It looks like what would happen if Venom had a gun and layered over the MP9 it just looks awesome.

You can get a field-tested MP9 Goo for as little as $0.50 on Steam.

MP9: Mount Fuji ($0.80 – $6)

For something a little more bright, the Mount Fuji is arguably the best-looking MP9 skin overall. It features a pattern-based design, meaning the location of the Mountain and the Sun can be in different positions.

For only $1 in field-tested, or $3 in Minimal Wear, it’s a very affordable, but beautiful, skin.

MP9: Rose Iron ($5 – $7)

For something a little darker, you could opt for the Rose Iron MP9, which sports a thorny rose upon a mostly all-black background.

This skin will cost around $5-$7 no matter the condition, so you may want to spend the extra to get it in Factory New, as you’re not saving much with field-tested.

Best MAC-10 skins

MAC-10: Laptis Gator ($0.12 – $1)

On the T side, you’ll be using the MAC-10 mostly as the SMG of choice. To get started, we’d recommend checking out the very cheap but good-looking MAC-10 Laptis Gator.

In-game, it really has a shiny, reptile-like appearance, and is bright blue. This also makes it great for blue stickers, and is only around $0.20 in field-tested.

MAC-10: Disco Tech ($3 – $15)

Possibly the most vibrant skin in all of CS:GO, the MAC-10 Disco Tech features an incredible color-changing exterior, which cycles through yellow, purple, red and pink as you move around in-game.

It’s a great choice for holo stickers, and the wear only affects how bright it is, never appearing scratched. You can pick it up in field-tested for around $3.

MAC-10: Gold Brick ($25 – $40)

If you have some money to burn on a MAC-10 skin, then you should at least make people know about it by purchasing the always flashy ‘Gold Brick’ MAC-10. The name tells you all you need to know about this skin.

Because it’s a collection skin, it will cost you around $25 in field-tested. You can also get a ‘souvenir’ version, which is cheaper because it can’t be used in trade-ups, for only around $10.

Best Scout (SSG 08) skins

SSG 08: Abyss ($0.15 – $4)

As you’ll only buy a Scout when you can’t afford the AWP in-game, you probably don’t want to spend too much cash on one. So, for a cheap but excellent-looking option, look no further than the Abyss.

As a pattern-based skin, you can get some of these with a lot more blue on them than others, which can increase the price. But generally, you can get one of these in field-tested for only $0.30.

SSG 08: Turbo Peek ($3 – $10)

For the car lovers out there, this is the skin for you. The SSG Turbo Peek features a similarly colorful design as other skins like the Neon Rider, and has a similar racecar theme too.

The Turbo Peek costs just over $3 in field-tested at the time of writing.

SSG 08: Dragon Fire ($10 – $30)

You might think that the truly exceptional sniper skins are always reserved for the AWP, but the Scout Dragon Fire proves this wrong. Designed perfectly for the SSG 08, the Dragon Fire is an incredibly detailed piece of art.

You will have to spend around $12 for a field-tested one, which isn’t cheap for a Scout, but we’d say the art is worth it.

That’s our pick for the best weapon skins in CS:GO for the most popular weapons. While we didn’t cover every weapon in the game here, this should help you start building out your inventory, whether you want to spend big or keep it conservative.

There are lots of other great skins for weapons like the Galil, the Five Seven, the Aug, and the Famas. But you’ll use these weapons a lot less in-game, and so you may want to start with skins for the more popular weapons first.