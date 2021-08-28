G2’s had a disappointing run at ESL Pro League S14 run after losing to OG, forZe, Complexity, Virtus.pro, and Sinners. Richard Lewis described it as “inexplicably horrible” and explains why a roster shuffle could be imminent.

G2 Esports were a mess at ESL Pro League S14, finishing bottom of their group without a single win after losing to teams they might have been able to beat on a good day.

Audric ‘JaCkz’ Jug, François ‘AmaNEk’ Delaunay, Nemanja ‘nexa’ Isakovic, Nemanja ‘huNter-‘ Kovac, and Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac couldn’t get their act together, and Richard Lewis thinks it might be time for a change.

Discover More: Gla1ve was too distracted! | Richard Lewis Reacts