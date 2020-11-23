CSGO's Nivera on surpassing his brother ScreaM: "A Major is not enough" - Dexerto

Dexerto had the opportunity to speak with Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom, the newest member of Vitality’s lineup about his role in the squad, his performance in the finals of IEM Beijing and his drive to one day outdo his brother and CS:GO legend Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom.

Brought in as the sixth member of an already established Team Vitality roster, Nivera found himself surrounded by some of the biggest names in French CS while facing a skeptic community on the feasibility of an extended roster.

After all, Astralis had also recently moved to an extended lineup but had not used Lucas ‘Bubzkji’ Andersen as a regular substitute after the original roster had been reunited.

Nivera was required to prove himself against the Complexity juggernaut at BLAST Premier Fall Series, being the first player to ever been subbed in during a CSGO match.

Nivera on his role within Vitality

Nabil has only made appearances for Vitality when the team played Inferno or Dust_2, subbing in for Richard ‘shox’ Papillon and Kévin ‘misutaaa’ Rabier.

While being an AWPer by nature, Nivera has been playing a flexible role on his new team, expanding on the topic he explained:

“In Dust_2 I’m playing with the rifle and on CT side…If I want to take the AWP, I take it…[on Inferno] I’m the main sniper, that’s why Inferno is my best map because the main sniper is my main role but I can play Rifle, that’s why Vitality took me.”

With big shoes to fill Nivera raised up to the challenge, delivering some great performances in the maps he played and helping the team secure a top spot in their group at Blast Premier Fall and the trophy at IEM Beijing-Haidian.

Nivera on being subbed in the Grand Finals of a tournament

The young star did not seem to be affected by the pressure of the grand final, even after witnessing his team’s dismantling on Nuke at the hands of NaVi.

“I had not a lot of pressure honestly…I have to give my best. I stay here for only two maps, I have to play good,” Nivera confessed. “I was a little bit sad after Dust_2 because we lost it but I was proud of myself ’cause I gave my best, even if we lost the map.”

Vitality finally overcame their Grand Final jitters @IEM Beijing 🏆 @Nivera__ speaks on the pressures of being @TeamVitality‘s super sub! pic.twitter.com/cLwEmmzPeG — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) November 23, 2020

Regarding his team’s comeback in the final, he felt the team had what it needed to win the event: “…everyone woke up, they won Overpass and we were very confident for Inferno.”

Nivera on his first tournament win at IEM: Beijing-Haidian

With little over three weeks of practice with their new member, Vitality headed to IEM Beijing after topping their group at BLAST Premier Fall.

Despite appearing like the most consistent team of the year and reaching multiple finals in the online era, Vitality failed to win a trophy until now.

“It was the first tournament that Vitality won in 2020 so I was really glad that they won it with me. It’s a really good feeling.”

Their journey to the final wasn’t easy. They faced their Danish nemesis Heroic and the Complexity juggernaut on the way.

Nivera was crucial in their victory against Heroic in the quarter-finals, being subbed in on the last map and ending the game with almost 30 kills to his name.

“I had to play and if we lost we would be out of the tournament but in my head, I was like: I will just play my game, give everything and stay focused on the game.”

Nivera on becoming a legend like his brother ScreaM

After this level of performance at such a young age, the community started drawing comparisons between him and his older brother ScreaM.

“ScreaM has a big career…he has a lot of fans and is a legend of CSGO, literally. Doing more than him is hard but I will try to do it… I will just give my best like I do with everything in life and I will have no regrets”

ScreaM has been considered one of the most iconic French players in CSGO history, appearing at the top of headshot-related statistics even after his retirement from the game and switch to Valorant.

When asked if a Major title would be the determining factor of his status as a better player than his brother, the younger sibling was humble in his response.

“My brother did a lot of things in this game and I have to work hard, like really really hard ’cause he’s such a big player,” he said. “A Major is not enough, I have to do way more.”

Nivera has really impressed in his games for Vitality and if he keeps developing at the current rate, learning from veterans such as shox and Cédric ‘RpK’ Guipouy.

The 19-year-old has a bright future ahead of him.