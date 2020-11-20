NiKo vs FaZe: CSGO's Biggest Rivalry Begins @ IEM Beijing - Dexerto

As the playoffs of IEM Beijing-Haidian get underway, Dexerto explores the most important storylines developing in the tournament, such as Astralis’ return to the original lineup and NiKo vs FaZe.
Complexity has turned a new page since the departure of Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter. The signature of Justin ‘jks’ Savage and the Juggernaut is the first step in establishing the Dallas-based organisation as a top European contender. Facing against Big, however, will not be an easy challenge as the Germans have become one of the most successful teams of the Online Era.
Astralis, meanwhile, sees the return of Andreas ‘Xyp9x’ Højsleth, completing the lineup which conquered three majors in a row. Xyp9x’s performance against ENCE showed that the Clutch Minister is not one that rusts quickly and is looking to make an impact against NaVi.
Arguably the most important storyline of the tournament is the growing rivalry between Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač and his former team, FaZe Clan.
The former IGL recently left the organization that hosted him for three and a half years, joining his cousin Nemanja ‘huNter-‘ Kovač on G2 Esports. Since then, NiKo has returned to his incredible star form, displaying some ridiculous numbers at BLAST Premier Fall Series.
Against all predictions, FaZe Clan has also shown an improvement in form since the departure of their best player and IGL. The return of Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer and the leadership of Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David propelled the original superteam to victories against OG and Vitality, two top-6 teams.
There is more CSGO on the horizon, with Intel Extreme Masters Beijing-Haidian 2020 starting on November 6, pitting together the best teams in North America and Europe for a spot in the IEM Global Challenge.
Two regional tournaments will take place and both promise to deliver some great Counter-Strike, Europe is looking to provide the majority of the top-quality gameplay while North America will provide a really interesting look at new teams and their up-and-coming talent.
The prize pools that teams will be looking to take home are $150,000 (EU) and $70.000 (NA) with the winners securing a spot for the IEM Global Challenge.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 stream
All games will be streamed on ESL’s Twitch account. There will be only one match playing at any time so it will be easy to keep up with.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe preview
The European branch is hosting the continent’s elite teams with the Heroic, Vitality, and Astralis looking like the favorites but we cannot ignore the potential challenge from OG and a NiKo-powered G2 Esports; especially after the great form showed at last Premier: Fall Series, with both teams topping their respective groups.
BIG and the Complexity juggernaut will also be at the event, with both teams having proved their capacity to win tournaments in the online era.
The top teams from earlier in the year will also attend the event with Fnatic, NaVi, and Mousesports looking to regain form and consistency.
FaZe Clan will also be attending, with the international roster not yet announcing a replacement for Olof ‘olofmeister’ Kajbjer, it is likely that the former world number one will remain with the team.
NIP, Spirit, North, ENCE, and MAD Lions complete the European line-up.
The 16 teams have been divided into two, double-elimination groups with every match being a best-of-three set. The top four teams from each group will then advance into playoffs, also with a double-elimination component and the now traditional BO5 final.
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group A
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 Europe Group B
IEM Beijing-Haidian 2020 North America preview
The two teams to watch out for in NA are obviously Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid. With Furia and MiBr currently residing in Europe, it is up to the two NA giants to conquers this event.
Chaos Esports Club, Triumph, Team One, and New England Whalers have upset opponents in the past meaning we should be keeping an eye out for them to take a map or two off the big teams.