 Why Vitality's 2nd place curse is paving the way for CSGO greatness - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

Why Vitality’s 2nd place curse is paving the way for CSGO greatness

Published: 3/Nov/2020 22:47

by Albert Petrosyan

Share

Team Vitality’s CS:GO squad seem to be inflicted with what’s being called a “second place curse,” but the series of runner-up finishes might be setting the stage for a French takeover of the esport.

Some say that finishing second place can feel worse than finishing last. Whether that’s true for the Vitality players remains to be seen, but constantly coming up just short of the ultimate prize can’t be a great feeling.

The French side already has four second-place outings since June 2020, the latest being at the DreamHack Open Fall 2020, where they fell 3-2 to Heroic, the same team who’d upset them 3-0 in the grand final of the EU ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online.

But the team is currently ranked second in the world for a reason, as ironic as that may be, and despite the loss, star-man Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut’s tremendous performance at DreamHack is a sign that the team could be close to shedding this dreaded curse.

If Vitality can find a way to get over their grand final jitters and end this cursed run, there’s a good chance the squad can finish the year strong and pick up a trophy along the way. The agony of falling short at DreamHack is all too real, but it could yet be a promising indication that the team is on the verge of reaching that dominant level that many expect them to be at.

CS:GO

Complexity’s K0nfig reveals how CSGO team is improving after Obo’s exit

Published: 3/Nov/2020 9:27

by Alan Bernal
dreamhack k0nfig complexity csgo
DreamHack

Share

BLAST Premier CompLexity G FUEL k0nfig

Mixing up a CSGO lineup before an event is never easy, but Kristian ‘k0nfig’ Wienecke told Dexerto how Complexity’s juggernaut has been integrating Justin ‘jks’ Savage amid the Blast Premier.

The surprise, but amicable, exit of Owen ‘oBo’ Schlatter earlier in September left Complexity without their rising rifling talent.

But the org made ends meet by scooping up jks after 100 Thieves announced they were dismantling their CSGO division.

While both oBo and jks bring a ton of firepower to a team, the latter has a few more years of development under his belt and could plug-in to the Complexity system even better than his predecessor after some growing pains.

“It’s, of course, harder for us to play with a new player in the team,” k0nfig said about integrating jks into the lineup, though he sees how Complexity “are a really good team, even though we don’t have oBo anymore.”

Though the team eventually bowed out of the Blast Premier in 7th-9th place after getting knocked down to the lower bracket by Team Vitality, k0nfig thinks that his team is still set up for long term success.

“We got some of the best players in the world as well, so we’re not really scared,” he said, comparing his team with the French powerhouse Vitality and their star player Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut.

Though the CSGO juggernaut experiment has hit a snag in the road, Complexity has managed a healthy addition that might not take too much time to get up to speed.