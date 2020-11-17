FalleN leaks two possible new CSGO rosters with Fer - Dexerto

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo confirmed two lineups he’s theory-crafting along with fellow Brazillian native Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga after both parted ways with MiBR in September.

FalleN had previously leaked an image that listed two complete 5-man groups; an all-Brazillian team with former MiBR / LG squadmate Ricardo ‘boltz’ Prass and another collective featuring a majority of Godsent’s remaining roster.

He said there are many possibilities he’s been considering for the next phase of his career and these two lineups are just some of the rosters that he was theory crafting with as he explores new teams.

FalleN stepped down from MiBR back in September after a roster shuffle saw fer, Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo, and coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia dropped from the team. The team had struggled to put good results together in the past months, leading to a change.

At the time, FalleN expressed his dissatisfaction with the move, but would also be using the time to figure out the next part of his career.

“I’m not satisfied with the recent decision,” FalleN said.

“Last weeks have been tough and challenging and that is why I’m asking to leave the active roster while I think on my next steps.

“This time will be necessary to find my essence and return the peace I need to decide my path, while I accomplish my contractual obligations. The only thing I’m sure is this isn’t where the game ends for me.”

Now it looks like FalleN is ramping up his return to competitive CS:GO with two lineups; one that would tout an all-Brazilian lineup that would coincide with his M.O. and another one that could see him injected into the European scene.

He indicated that everything is still in the air, but the all Brazlilian team included himself, fer, boltz, Marcelo ‘chelo’ Cespedes, and Bruno ‘shz’ Martinelli with Alessandro ‘Apoka’ Marcucci as a coach.

The other possibility on paper, so to say, has FalleN and fer along with Godsent’s Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk, Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala, as well as Pavle ‘maden’ Bošković. Mad Lions coach Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu was linked to both possible teams.

FalleN indicated that he’s very much in the planning phase for his next team, but he’s not short of ideas for a possible 5-man team to run.