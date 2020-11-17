 FalleN leaks two possible new CSGO rosters with Fer - Dexerto
FalleN leaks two possible new CSGO rosters with Fer

Published: 17/Nov/2020 2:14

by Alan Bernal
fallen csgo
FACEIT

FalleN fer MiBR Taco

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo confirmed two lineups he’s theory-crafting along with fellow Brazillian native Fernando ‘fer’ Alvarenga after both parted ways with MiBR in September.

FalleN had previously leaked an image that listed two complete 5-man groups; an all-Brazillian team with former MiBR / LG squadmate Ricardo ‘boltz’ Prass and another collective featuring a majority of Godsent’s remaining roster.

He said there are many possibilities he’s been considering for the next phase of his career and these two lineups are just some of the rosters that he was theory crafting with as he explores new teams.

FalleN stepped down from MiBR back in September after a roster shuffle saw fer, Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo, and coach Ricardo ‘dead’ Sinigaglia dropped from the team. The team had struggled to put good results together in the past months, leading to a change.

Roque Marques via Twitter
A still from FalleN’s stream that shows two possible CS:GO lineups.

At the time, FalleN expressed his dissatisfaction with the move, but would also be using the time to figure out the next part of his career.

“I’m not satisfied with the recent decision,” FalleN said.

“Last weeks have been tough and challenging and that is why I’m asking to leave the active roster while I think on my next steps.

“This time will be necessary to find my essence and return the peace I need to decide my path, while I accomplish my contractual obligations. The only thing I’m sure is this isn’t where the game ends for me.”

Now it looks like FalleN is ramping up his return to competitive CS:GO with two lineups; one that would tout an all-Brazilian lineup that would coincide with his M.O. and another one that could see him injected into the European scene.

Roque Marques via Twitter
FalleN indicated that the leak was real but no decision had been made.

He indicated that everything is still in the air, but the all Brazlilian team included himself, fer, boltz, Marcelo ‘chelo’ Cespedes, and Bruno ‘shz’ Martinelli with Alessandro ‘Apoka’ Marcucci as a coach.

The other possibility on paper, so to say, has FalleN and fer along with Godsent’s Martin ‘STYKO’ Styk, Jesse ‘zehN’ Linjala, as well as Pavle ‘maden’ Bošković. Mad Lions coach Luis ‘peacemaker’ Tadeu was linked to both possible teams.

FalleN indicated that he’s very much in the planning phase for his next team, but he’s not short of ideas for a possible 5-man team to run.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match schedule & bracket announced

Published: 16/Nov/2020 22:36

by Marco Rizzo
BLAST Fall Showdown 2020
Blast Premier

BLAST Premier

BLAST Premier is back! Kicking off on the 24th of November, the Fall Showdown will be the last chance for teams to qualify for the main event at BLAST Premier Fall Finals.

The event will host sixteen teams from around the world and will include invited and qualified squads alongside the teams that failed to reach top-2 in their groups at the BLAST Premier Fall Series

The top two teams will earn $25,000 each as well as a direct invite to the main event in December and the chance to compete for $750,000.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown teams

BLAST Showdown Fall 2020
Twitter: @BLASTPremier
This will be Liquid’s first International tournament since IEM Katowice

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown includes a mix of European and North American teams, the latter of which will be traveling to Europe to get a better connection to the online tournament.

FURIA, EG, NiP, FaZe, and Complexity find themselves here after BLAST Premier Fall Series where they failed to qualify for the finals, placing 3rd-4th in their groups.

Mouz, Virtus. pro, Sprout, and Spirit received invites to participate in the event.

While Team Liquid decided to not take part in the group stages, their partnership with blast landed them an invite to the Showdown.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown bracket

Fall Showdown 2020 bracket
Twitter: @BLASTPremier
The best two teams will proceed to the Finals in December

The tournament will consist of two, single-elimination brackets meeting in the middle, with every match being a best-of-three. The brackets were seeded based on rankings for each team.

Some of the most anticipated games include FaZe vs MiBR, with Marcelo ‘coldzera’ David facing his old team, and Liquid vs MAD, as the North American giants return to international competition.

Viewers should also keep an eye out for the last match of the Round of 16, featuring young and exciting NiP taking on the Cloud9. The “juggernaut” will be seeking redemption after a disappointing finish at Flashpoint.

BLAST Premier Fall Showdown match schedule 

The tables below will be updated with results as soon as the matches get played.

Tuesday, 24th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 COL vs Sprout 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30
Round of 16 Spirit vs VP  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 FURIA vs Isurus  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Wednesday, 25 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 Mouz vs Godsent 04:30 07:30 12:30 13:30
Round of 16 NiP vs Cloud9  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 FaZe vs MiBR  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Thursday, 26 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Round of 16 Liquid vs MAD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Round of 16 EG vs Endpoint  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Friday,  27 November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Saturday, 28th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Quarter-final TBD vs TBD  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

Sunday, 29th November

Stage Match  PT ET GMT  CET
Semi-final TBD vs TBD  7:30  10:30  15:30  16:30
Semi-final TBD vs TBD  10:30  13:30  18:30  19:30

 