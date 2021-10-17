BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: G2 Esports, Virtus.pro miss out on Finals

BLAST Fall Showdown 2021 will dictate who gets the final two Fall Finals slots in November. As the race towards the World Finals heats up, we’ve got the latest results, schedule, and final placements at BLAST Fall Showdown 2021 right here.
- Liquid, MAD Lions, Heroic, OG fight in final four for Fall Finals slots
- G2 Esports collapses against MAD Lions to miss out
- Coldzera still can’t get Complexity off the ground
The final push for BLAST World Finals qualification is happening at the Fall Showdown. With six teams already waiting in the Fall Finals, two sides will join them from this 16-team event.
With December just around the corner, there’s not much time left to qualify for one of CS:GO’s biggest events of the year. Here’s what you need to know about BLAST Fall Showdown 2021, including the latest results and final placements as they happen.
BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Stream
The BLAST Fall Showdown will be streamed live on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.
Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the BLAST YouTube channel.
BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Final placements
|Placement
|Team
|Prize Money (USD)
|1-2
|TBD
|$30,000
|TBD
|3-4
|TBD
|$16,250
|TBD
|5-8
|Dignitas
|$10,000
|Complexity
|Virtus.pro
|G2 Esports
|9-16
|POGGERZ
|$3,750
|Team Fiend
|MIBR
|paiN Gaming
|9z Team
|Movistar Riders
|Evil Geniuses
|Lynn Vision
BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Schedule & results
Day 1: October 12
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Round of 16
|Heroic 2-0 POGGERZ
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Round of 16
|Fiend 0-2 Dignitas
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30AM
|Round of 16
|Complexity 2-1 MIBR
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
Day 2: October 13
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Round of 16
|Lynn Vision 1-2 G2 Esports
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Round of 16
|paiN 0-2 OG
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30AM
Day 3: October 14
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Round of 16
|Virtus.pro 2-0 Movistar
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30AM
|Round of 16
|Liquid 2-0 9z Team
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
Day 4: October 15
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Round of 16
|Evil Geniuses 0-2 MAD Lions
|3:30AM
|6:30AM
|11:30AM
|Round of 8
|Heroic 2-0 Dignitas
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30AM
|Round of 8
|Complexity 0-2 OG
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
Day 5: October 16
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Round of 8
|MAD Lions 2-1 G2 Esports
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30AM
|Round of 8
|Liquid 2-1 Virtus.pro
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
Day 6: October 17
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Round of 4
|Heroic vs OG
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|2:30AM
|Round of 4
|Liquid vs MAD Lions
|9:30AM
|12:30PM
|5:30PM
BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Teams
16 teams qualified for BLAST Fall Showdown 2021 from across the world. Big names like Liquid and G2 Esports missed out in Fall Groups and have a second chance here, while fresh faces like Lynn vision and Team Fiend pushed hard through regional qualifiers.
Here’s the full list of teams playing in the BLAST Fall Showdown 2021.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|Team Liquid
|North America
|EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
|Complexity
|Europe
|blameF, poizon, jks, es3tag, coldzera
|Evil Geniuses
|North America
|Brehze, CeRq, stanislaw, oBo, MICHU
|MIBR
|Brazil
|boltz, exit, WOOD7, Tuurtle, brnz4n
|OG
|Europe
|Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ
|Heroic
|Europe
|stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
|Virtus.pro
|CIS
|buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR
|MAD Lions
|Europe
|TMB, Woro2k, sausol, jL, b0RUP
|Movistar Riders
|Europe
|mopoz, ALEX, DeathZz, SunPayus, dav1g
|Dignitas
|Europe
|f0rest, friberg, hallzerk, HEAP, Lekr0
|Team Fiend
|Europe
|bubble, dream3r, v1c7oR, REDSTAR, h4rn
|paiN Gaming
|Brazil
|PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, saffee
|9z Team
|South America
|dgt, max, bit, try, rox
|Lynn Vision
|China
|westmelon, z4kr, EXPRO, B1NGO, Starry
|POGGERZ
|Africa
|SpAwNnS, KD69z, D0cC, 0scar, Lobanjica