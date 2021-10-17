BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: G2 Esports, Virtus.pro miss out on Finals

BLAST Fall Showdown 2021 will dictate who gets the final two Fall Finals slots in November. As the race towards the World Finals heats up, we’ve got the latest results, schedule, and final placements at BLAST Fall Showdown 2021 right here.

Liquid, MAD Lions, Heroic, OG fight in final four for Fall Finals slots

G2 Esports collapses against MAD Lions to miss out

Coldzera still can’t get Complexity off the ground

The final push for BLAST World Finals qualification is happening at the Fall Showdown. With six teams already waiting in the Fall Finals, two sides will join them from this 16-team event.

With December just around the corner, there’s not much time left to qualify for one of CS:GO’s biggest events of the year. Here’s what you need to know about BLAST Fall Showdown 2021, including the latest results and final placements as they happen.

BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Stream

The BLAST Fall Showdown will be streamed live on the BLAST Premier Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the BLAST YouTube channel.

BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Final placements

Placement Team Prize Money (USD) 1-2 TBD $30,000 TBD 3-4 TBD $16,250 TBD 5-8 Dignitas $10,000 Complexity Virtus.pro G2 Esports 9-16 POGGERZ $3,750 Team Fiend MIBR paiN Gaming 9z Team Movistar Riders Evil Geniuses Lynn Vision

BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Schedule & results

Day 1: October 12

Stage Match PT ET BST Round of 16 Heroic 2-0 POGGERZ 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Round of 16 Fiend 0-2 Dignitas 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30AM Round of 16 Complexity 2-1 MIBR 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 2: October 13

Stage Match PT ET BST Round of 16 Lynn Vision 1-2 G2 Esports 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Round of 16 paiN 0-2 OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30AM

Day 3: October 14

Stage Match PT ET BST Round of 16 Virtus.pro 2-0 Movistar 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30AM Round of 16 Liquid 2-0 9z Team 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 4: October 15

Stage Match PT ET BST Round of 16 Evil Geniuses 0-2 MAD Lions 3:30AM 6:30AM 11:30AM Round of 8 Heroic 2-0 Dignitas 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30AM Round of 8 Complexity 0-2 OG 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 5: October 16

Stage Match PT ET BST Round of 8 MAD Lions 2-1 G2 Esports 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30AM Round of 8 Liquid 2-1 Virtus.pro 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

Day 6: October 17

Stage Match PT ET BST Round of 4 Heroic vs OG 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30AM Round of 4 Liquid vs MAD Lions 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM

BLAST Fall Showdown 2021: Teams

16 teams qualified for BLAST Fall Showdown 2021 from across the world. Big names like Liquid and G2 Esports missed out in Fall Groups and have a second chance here, while fresh faces like Lynn vision and Team Fiend pushed hard through regional qualifiers.

Here’s the full list of teams playing in the BLAST Fall Showdown 2021.

