BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Fall Final placements & full results

Twelve of the best CS:GO orgs in the world have battled it out to decide who goes straight to the Fall Final, and who goes to the Fall Showdown. Here’s everything you need to know about who made the cut at Blast Premier Fall Groups.

NAVI dominate Group C, FaZe sneaks into second.

NIP win Group B, BIG take second place.

Vitality takes top spot in Group A, Astralis finishes second.

BLAST Fall Groups could very well be one of the last CSGO events held exclusively online, as the Fall Finals are expected to take place at LAN in Copenhagen.

IEM Grand Slam winners NAVI were looking to continue their history-making run at BLAST, and they had no problem doing so, easily overcoming OG, Complexity and FaZe to take the top spot in Group C.

Astralis, Vitality, and FaZe were all looking to take s1mple and co. down a notch, and they’ve all qualified for Fall Finals following the Group bracket, which means they could each at least have a shot to do so.

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021 recap

We began the action in Group A, and right out of the gate it looked like Astralis would once again be a force to be reckoned with. That was until they stumbled against Vitality, who would go on to win the group instead. The Danish org still qualified for Fall Finals, but not with the coveted top seed.

In Group B it was all NIP. The Ninjas seemed to have their game together, taking down G2 and BIG to sweep the group without dropping a match. BIG managed to come in second, so they qualified for the Finals as well.

Finally, in Group C as we mentioned it was a continuation of the NAVI show. The best team in CS at the moment had no trouble against OG, FaZe, or Complexity. In fact, the real story of Group C might be the impressive showing we saw from FaZe that earned them a Finals spot as well.

Teams that failed to make the cut during this tournament will get another chance to qualify at the Fall Showdown, which starts on October 10. After that all eyes will be on the BLAST Premier Fall Finals, which get going on November 24.

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Final placements

Place BLAST pts. Prize $ Seed Team 1-3 1600 $25,000 Fall Finals NAVI 1600 $25,000 Fall Finals NIP 1600 $25,000 Fall Finals Vitality 4-6 800 $12,500 Fall Finals FaZe Clan 800 $12,500 Fall Finals BIG 800 $12,500 Fall Finals Astralis 7-9 600 $7,500 Fall Showdown Complexity 600 $7,500 Fall Showdown G2 Esports 600 $7,500 Fall Showdown Team Liquid 10-12 400 $5,000 Fall Showdown OG 400 $5,000 Fall Showdown MIBR 400 $5,000 Fall Showdown Evil Geniuses

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: results

Group A

Day 1: September 16

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Rd. 1 Astralis 2-0 Evil Geniuses 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket Rd. 1 Vitality 2-1 Team Liquid 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 6:00 PM

Day 2: September 17

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Final Astralis 0-2 Vitality 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket Rd. 1 Evil Geniuses 0-2 Team Liquid 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: September 18

Stage Match PST EST BST Lower Bracket Final Astralis 2-1 Team Liquid 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Grand Final Vitality 2-1 Astralis 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

Group B

Day 1: September 20

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Rd. 1 G2 2-0 MIBR 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket Rd. 1 NIP 2-0 BIG 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 2: September 21

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Final G2 1-2 NIP 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket Rd. 1 MIBR 0-2 BIG 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: September 22

Stage Match PST EST BST Lower Bracket Final G2 0-2 BIG 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Grand Final NIP 2-1 BIG 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

Group C

Day 1: September 24

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Rd. 1 NAVI 2-1 OG 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Upper Bracket Rd. 1 FaZe 0-2 Complexity 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 2: September 25

Stage Match PST EST BST Upper Bracket Final NAVI 2-1 Complexity 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Lower Bracket Rd. 1 FaZe 2-1 OG 10:30 AM 1:30 PM 6:30 PM

Day 3: September 26

Stage Match PST EST BST Lower Bracket Final FaZe 2-1 Complexity 7:30 AM 10:30 AM 3:30 PM Grand Final NAVI 2-0 FaZe 11:30 AM 2:30 PM 7:30 PM

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Format

The BLAST Group Stage consisted of three double-elimination format groups. Each group had 4 teams, which are all listed down below:

Groups

Group A — Astralis, EG, Vitality, Team Liquid

— Astralis, EG, Vitality, Team Liquid Group B — G2, MIBR, NIP, BIG

— G2, MIBR, NIP, BIG Group C — NAVI, OG, FaZe, Complexity

All matches played were best of 3. The top two teams from each group advanced to the Fall Finals, while the bottom two advanced to the Fall Showdown for another shot at qualifying.

BLAST Premier Fall Groups 2021: Teams

Twelve teams from across the world took part in the BLAST Fall Groups, all trying to earn their spot in the Fall Finals. If you’re a fan of top-tier professional CSGO, there were plenty of great matchups to watch.

Vitality were be looking to redeem themselves after falling short in the ESL Season 14 Finals, and teams like OG, Astralis, and Liquid were looking to make their mark as well.

You can find the full rosters of all the participating teams down below: