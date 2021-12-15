Best CSGO Keybinds & how to use the Developer Console

Looking for the best CSGO keybinds? Here’s everything you need to know to dominate in Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

If you’re looking to become the next CSGO GOAT, you’ll want to make sure that you’re utilizing all of the game‘s keybind settings to your advantage.

While great mechanical skill and a whole lot of practice is key to taking down the enemy squad, a clunky keyboard map will absolutely hinder you on your way to greatness.

So, here are our suggestions for the best CSGO keybinds that’ll help you take a few more steps on the path to pro play.

How to add CSGO keybinds & open Developer Console

In order to start changing up your keybinds, you’ll need to have access to the game’s Developer Console. This allows you to add a whole plethora of codes to tailor your CS experience.

It isn’t enabled automatically, however, so there’s a few steps you’ll need to take first:

Go to ‘Settings’ Select ‘Game Settings’ Go to ‘Enable Developer Console‘ and choose ‘Yes.’ (see image below) You will now be able to open the console using ~

Best CSGO keybinds

In order to maximize your head-popping potential, we’ve listed all of the best CSGO keybinds just below for you to implement in-game.

Each of these will help you perform cheeky tricks like bunny hopping, or clear out any distractions to make sure your head is always in the game.

Below are our recommended keybinds, the code to activate them and why they’re useful:

Keybind Key Console Code Uses Clear Decals M bind m “r_cleardecals” Removes blood, graffiti and other decals. Drop Bomb B bind b “use weapon_knife; use weapon_c4; drop; slot1” Allows you to instantly drop the bomb instead of requiring you to switch to it. Grenade Binds Z – flashbang X – smoke grenade C – HE grenade V – molotov and incendiary grenade bind z “use weapon_flashbang”;bind x “use weapon_smokegrenade”;bind c “use weapon_hegrenade”;bind v “use weapon_molotov;use weapon_incgrenade” Binds your grenades to specific keys for easier access. Increase Volume When Walking SHIFT alias +incvol “incrementvar volume 0 2 0.5;+speed”;alias -incvol “incrementvar volume 0 2 -0.5;-speed”;bind SHIFT +incvol While your volume decreases as you walk, the surrounding noises are increased. Jump Throw ALT alias “+jumpthrow” “+jump;-attack”; alias “-jumpthrow” “-jump”; bind alt “+jumpthrow” Allows you to throw grenades while jumping. Must be added every time you open CS. Mousewheel Jump Scroll with mouse bind mwheelup +jump;bind mwheeldown +jump;bind space +jump Perfect for bunny hopping. Mute Voice J bindtoggle j voice_enable Mutes team voice. Nade Lineup Crosshair 4 bind 1 “slot1 ; cl_crosshairsize 3”; bind 2 “slot2 ; cl_crosshairsize 3”; bind 3 “slot3 ; cl_crosshairsize 3”; bind 4 “slot8 ; cl_crosshairsize 1000” Expands your crosshair to fullscreen. “3” in the code must be replaced with your crosshair’s size. Net-graph Scoreboard TAB alias +netg “net_graph 1;+showscores”;alias -netg “net_graph 0;-showscores”;bind TAB “+netg”; Open your scoreboard to reveal your ping, game performance and FPS stats. Quickswitch Q bind q “use weapon_knife;slot1” Allows you to quickly swap between gun and knife. Switch Hands L bind l “toggle cl_righthand 0 1” Switch gun between left and right hands to increase visibility. Zoom Radar O bind o “incrementvar cl_radar_scale 0 1 0.25” Zooms your map radar to your fellow players.

So that’s our rundown of all the best CSGO keybinds and how to add them to your loadout. Looking to keep up with the latest news? Be sure you check out our dedicated CSGO page.