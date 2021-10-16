CSGO Pros Answer: Is dev1ce Counter-Strike’s AWP god?

Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz is more than a superstar. The former Astralis AWPer turned posterboy of Ninjas in Pyjamas has been at the top of his game for nearly a decade, but is he CS:GO’s best of all time?

Composure and experience are the two main skills that make a great AWPer. That comes from dev1ce himself, who has won four majors, featured in the last seven Top 20 players lists, and taken home 18 event MVPs.

He’s a Counter-Strike great, but can he lay claim to the title of CS:GO’s best AWPer? We asked dev1ce, as well as former teammate Xyp9x, that question.

